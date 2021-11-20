Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals South live and free?
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest live stream?

Main News

How to watch 2021 Division II Cross Country Championships live?

Main News

How to watch 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships?

Main News

Purrier St. Pierre, Hocker sign up for Millrose Games Wanamaker Miles

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Michigan Pro Ekiden live stream?
Nike-Cross-Regionals-South
You can watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals South live online

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals South live and free?

The 2021 Nike Cross Regionals South will webcast live from Bear Branch Park in Texas for free on Saturday. Stream all the action on your phones!

Published

Do you love the championship season of cross country? Well, this weekend was made for you as a host of meets are on the schedule for Saturday and you can even watch these meets for free! Follow all the live action from the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals South meet online. Click here to start streaming.

***This is also the championships weekend in the NCAA and you can also watch and follow all the action in the DI, DII, and DIII cross country national meets on Saturday***

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch 2021 Division II Cross Country Championships live?

READ MORE: How to watch 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships?

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 NCAA DIII cross country championships live?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2021 Nike Cross Regionals South will webcast live from Bear Branch Park, The Woodlands, TX on Saturday, November 20th and you can watch all the action and follow the latest results from any device that has internet.

READ ALSO: How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest live stream?

The free broadcast will begin at 6:45 a.m. CT / 7:45 a.m. ET. However, If you miss the webcast, NikeCrossNationals.com will be the exclusive location to watch the full replay of the races. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The NXR Championship Show will start at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET, and concludes at 11:29 a.m. CT / 12:29 p.m. ET.

YES, YOU CAN WATCH THE 2021 NIKE CROSS REGIONALS SOUTH FOR FREE!

NXR WEBCASTS NW | HL | MW | SW | S | SE | NE | NY | CA

NXR S Info | Results | Videos | Photos

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE
6:45 a.m. Broadcast Begins
7:00 a.m. Community Race 5K
7:30 a.m. Boys Rising Stars 1 5K
8:00 a.m. Boys Rising Stars 2 5K
8:30 a.m. Girls Rising Stars 5K
9:00 a.m. Rising Stars Awards
10:00 a.m. NXR Championship Show Begins
10:10 a.m. Boys Team Championship Introductions and National Anthem   
10:20 a.m. Boys Championship Race 5K   
10:50 a.m. Girls Championship Team Introductions   
11:00 a.m. Girls Championship Race 5K
11:29 a.m. NXR Championship Show End
11:30 a.m. Boys Open 1 5K
12:00 p.m. Boys Open 2 5K
12:30 p.m. Boys Open 3 5K
1:00 p.m. Boys Open 4 5K
1:30 p.m. Girls Open 1 5K
2:00 p.m. Girls Open 2 5K
2:30 p.m. Awards
3:00 p.m. Broadcast Ends

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Nike-Cross-Regionals-Southwest Nike-Cross-Regionals-Southwest

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest live stream?

Watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest live and free this weekend along with the NCAA DI, DII, and DIII cross country championships!

9 hours ago
NCAA_DIII_Cross_Country_Championships_Live_Stream NCAA_DIII_Cross_Country_Championships_Live_Stream

Cross Country

How to watch the 2021 NCAA DIII cross country championships live?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 NCAA DIII Cross Country Championships online at NCAA.com, while live results is available too.

10 hours ago
DII_2021_NCAA_Cross_Country_Nationals DII_2021_NCAA_Cross_Country_Nationals

Main News

How to watch 2021 Division II Cross Country Championships live?

Watch the live stream of the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s cross country championships on Saturday morning. Follow live results as well.

12 hours ago
2021-NCAA-CROSS-COUNTRY-CHAMPIONSHIP-LIVE-STREAMING 2021-NCAA-CROSS-COUNTRY-CHAMPIONSHIP-LIVE-STREAMING

Main News

How to watch 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships?

You can watch the 2021 NCAA DI men's and women's cross country championships on ESPNU and WatchESPN.com will stream the event live online.

24 hours ago