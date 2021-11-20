How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals South live and free?

Do you love the championship season of cross country? Well, this weekend was made for you as a host of meets are on the schedule for Saturday and you can even watch these meets for free! Follow all the live action from the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals South meet online. Click here to start streaming.

***This is also the championships weekend in the NCAA and you can also watch and follow all the action in the DI, DII, and DIII cross country national meets on Saturday***

The 2021 Nike Cross Regionals South will webcast live from Bear Branch Park, The Woodlands, TX on Saturday, November 20th and you can watch all the action and follow the latest results from any device that has internet.

The free broadcast will begin at 6:45 a.m. CT / 7:45 a.m. ET. However, If you miss the webcast, NikeCrossNationals.com will be the exclusive location to watch the full replay of the races. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

The NXR Championship Show will start at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET, and concludes at 11:29 a.m. CT / 12:29 p.m. ET.

YES, YOU CAN WATCH THE 2021 NIKE CROSS REGIONALS SOUTH FOR FREE!

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

6:45 a.m. Broadcast Begins

7:00 a.m. Community Race 5K

7:30 a.m. Boys Rising Stars 1 5K

8:00 a.m. Boys Rising Stars 2 5K

8:30 a.m. Girls Rising Stars 5K

9:00 a.m. Rising Stars Awards

10:00 a.m. NXR Championship Show Begins

10:10 a.m. Boys Team Championship Introductions and National Anthem

10:20 a.m. Boys Championship Race 5K

10:50 a.m. Girls Championship Team Introductions

11:00 a.m. Girls Championship Race 5K

11:29 a.m. NXR Championship Show End

11:30 a.m. Boys Open 1 5K

12:00 p.m. Boys Open 2 5K

12:30 p.m. Boys Open 3 5K

1:00 p.m. Boys Open 4 5K

1:30 p.m. Girls Open 1 5K

2:00 p.m. Girls Open 2 5K

2:30 p.m. Awards

3:00 p.m. Broadcast Ends