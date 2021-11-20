Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest live stream?
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals South live and free?

Main News

How to watch 2021 Division II Cross Country Championships live?

Main News

How to watch 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships?

Main News

Purrier St. Pierre, Hocker sign up for Millrose Games Wanamaker Miles

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Michigan Pro Ekiden live stream?
Nike-Cross-Regionals-Southwest
The 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest will be streamed live for free

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest live stream?

Watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest live and free this weekend along with the NCAA DI, DII, and DIII cross country championships!

Published

The championship season in the cross country continues this weekend with another packed schedule and a lot of eyes will be on the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest.

The 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest will be broadcast live from Shalimar Golf Club, Tempe, AZ on Saturday, November 20th and fans can watch free live streaming of the meeting which will begin at 7:50 a.m. MT / 9:50 a.m. ET.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

***This is also the championships weekend in the NCAA and you can also watch and follow all the action in the DI, DII, and DIII cross country national meets on Saturday***

READ MORE: How to watch 2021 Division II Cross Country Championships live?

READ MORE: How to watch 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 NCAA DIII cross country championships live?

As usual, Runnerspace.com will provide a live stream of the event so please make sure you set those alarms and get for what is expected to be some exciting competitions. Click Here To Watch Live

If you miss the webcast, NikeCrossNationals.com will be the exclusive location to watch the full replay of the races. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

YES, YOU CAN WATCH THE 2021 NIKE CROSS REGIONALS SOUTHWEST FOR FREE!

NXR WEBCASTS NW | HL | MW | SW | S | SE | NE | NY | CA

NXR SW Info | Results | Videos | Photos

BROADCAST SCHEDULE
7:50 a.m. Broadcast Begins
8:05 a.m. Girls Small School Open Race Pink 5K
8:25 a.m. Girls Medium School Open Race Yellow 5K
8:45 a.m. Girls Medium School Open Race Teal 5K
9:05 a.m. Girls Large School Open Race Red 5K
9:25 a.m. Girls Large School Open Race Blank 5K
9:45 a.m. Boys Small School Open Race Orange 5K
10:05 a.m. Boys Medium School Open Race White 5K
10:30 a.m. NXR Championship Show Begins
10:35 a.m. Boys Team Championship Introductions and National Anthem   
10:50 a.m. Boys Championship Race 5K   
11:20 a.m. Girls Championship Team Introductions   
11:30 a.m. Girls Championship Race 5K
11:54 a.m. NXR Championship Show End
11:55 a.m. Boys Medium Open School Race Blank 5K
12:15 p.m. Boys Large School Open Race Brown 5K
12:35 p.m. Boys Large School Open Race Purple 5K
1:05 p.m. Awards
1:25 p.m. Broadcast Ends

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

2021-NC-State-women-win-NCAA-DI-Cross-Country-Championship 2021-NC-State-women-win-NCAA-DI-Cross-Country-Championship

College

NC State, Northern Arizona win 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships: Results and team scores

North Carolina State women and Northern Arizona men won the 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday.

45 mins ago
Adams-State-NCAA-DII-Cross-Country Adams-State-NCAA-DII-Cross-Country

College

Results-2021 NCAA DII Cross Country Championships; Adam State, Grand Valley State are champions!

Adam State University and Grand Valley State are the women's and men's team crowns at the 2021 NCAA DII Cross Country Championship winners.

5 hours ago
Nike-Cross-Regionals-South Nike-Cross-Regionals-South

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals South live and free?

The 2021 Nike Cross Regionals South will webcast live from Bear Branch Park in Texas for free on Saturday. Stream all the action on your phones!

9 hours ago
NCAA_DIII_Cross_Country_Championships_Live_Stream NCAA_DIII_Cross_Country_Championships_Live_Stream

Cross Country

How to watch the 2021 NCAA DIII cross country championships live?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 NCAA DIII Cross Country Championships online at NCAA.com, while live results is available too.

10 hours ago