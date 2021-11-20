How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest live stream?

The championship season in the cross country continues this weekend with another packed schedule and a lot of eyes will be on the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest.

The 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest will be broadcast live from Shalimar Golf Club, Tempe, AZ on Saturday, November 20th and fans can watch free live streaming of the meeting which will begin at 7:50 a.m. MT / 9:50 a.m. ET.

***This is also the championships weekend in the NCAA and you can also watch and follow all the action in the DI, DII, and DIII cross country national meets on Saturday***

As usual, Runnerspace.com will provide a live stream of the event so please make sure you set those alarms and get for what is expected to be some exciting competitions. Click Here To Watch Live

If you miss the webcast, NikeCrossNationals.com will be the exclusive location to watch the full replay of the races. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

YES, YOU CAN WATCH THE 2021 NIKE CROSS REGIONALS SOUTHWEST FOR FREE!

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

7:50 a.m. Broadcast Begins

8:05 a.m. Girls Small School Open Race Pink 5K

8:25 a.m. Girls Medium School Open Race Yellow 5K

8:45 a.m. Girls Medium School Open Race Teal 5K

9:05 a.m. Girls Large School Open Race Red 5K

9:25 a.m. Girls Large School Open Race Blank 5K

9:45 a.m. Boys Small School Open Race Orange 5K

10:05 a.m. Boys Medium School Open Race White 5K

10:30 a.m. NXR Championship Show Begins

10:35 a.m. Boys Team Championship Introductions and National Anthem

10:50 a.m. Boys Championship Race 5K

11:20 a.m. Girls Championship Team Introductions

11:30 a.m. Girls Championship Race 5K

11:54 a.m. NXR Championship Show End

11:55 a.m. Boys Medium Open School Race Blank 5K

12:15 p.m. Boys Large School Open Race Brown 5K

12:35 p.m. Boys Large School Open Race Purple 5K

1:05 p.m. Awards

1:25 p.m. Broadcast Ends