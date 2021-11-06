Connect with us

How to watch the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon live!
Watch the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon as Peres Jepchirchir and Kenenisa Bekele go in search of individual titles on Sunday. Don’t miss it!

You can watch streaming coverage of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon which takes place on Sunday, live online on various platforms. For the fans who will be at home this weekend, you can watch the broadcast live on race day on WABC-TV, Channel 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST.

Pre-race coverage from Fort Wadsworth begins at 7:00 a.m. EST. Live streaming will also be available on the ABC App and ABC7NY.com from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST.

When the starter’s gun goes off on Sunday, we will see two multiple global gold medallists going in search of claiming yet another crown, with Peres Jepchirchir and Kenenisa Bekele taking on strong fields when they run the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race for the first time.

READ MORE: The College of Idaho claims Cascade Conference Women’s Cross Country

Jepchirchir will be aiming to extend her fruitful this season when she goes in the women’s race, seeking to add to her Olympic title from Sapporo earlier in the summer.

Meanwhile, three-time Olympic track champion Bekele returns to the road six weeks after finishing third in the 2021 Berlin Marathon.

Watch 2021 TCS New York City Nationally

Watch live coverage from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST on ESPN2 and via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, and connected streaming devices and ESPN.com on computers for those who have video subscriptions from affiliated pay-TV providers.

Pre-race and continuing coverage will also be streamed live nationally on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ESPN3 will also present a view of the finish line from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

The broadcast will also be available live in Spanish on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET. And don’t miss the national highlight show on your local ABC station from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. EST; check local listings for other time zones.

Watch on Mobile Devices

This broadcast is available live on tablets and smartphones with the ABC App in New York and the ESPN App nationwide. Download these apps in the App Store or Google Play. Access to the ABC and ESPN apps is available through participating pay-TV providers.

Watch Globally

International viewers can watch the broadcast from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST via a variety of global broadcast partners including the following:

  • Brazil: ESPN Brazil
  • China: SMG Sports
  • Europe: Eurosport
  • France: L’Equipe
  • India: Eurosport
  • Italy: RAI
  • Japan: TV Asahi
  • Mexico: Sky Mexico
  • Netherlands: NOSr
  • New Zealand: Sky
  • South Africa: SuperSport
  • South America: ESPN International
  • Southeast Asia: Eurosport
  • Spain: TVE: Tv3

Elite field

Women
Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) 2:17:16
Ruti Aga (ETH) 2:18:34
Helalia Johannes (NAM) 2:19:52
Ababel Yeshaneh (ETH) 2:20:51
Kellyn Taylor (USA) 2:24:29
Sally Kipyego (USA) 2:25:10
Molly Seidel (USA) 2:25:13
Laura Thweatt (USA) 2:25:38
Andrea Ramirez Limon (MEX) 2:26:34
Haruka Yamaguchi (JPN) 2:26:35
Stephanie Bruce (USA) 2:27:47
Lanni Marchant (CAN) 2:28:00
Krista Duchene (CAN) 2:28:32
Hanna Lindholm (SWE) 2:28:59
Rebecca Gentry (GBR) 2:32:01
Rachel Hannah (CAN) 2:32:09
Lindsey Scherf (USA) 2:32:19
Beverly Ramos (PUR) 2:32:43
Viola Cheptoo (KEN) debut 

Men
Kenenisa Bekele (ETH) 2:01:41
Abdi Nageeye (NED) 2:06:17
Ghirmay Ghebreslassie (ERI) 2:07:11
Eyob Faniel (ITA) 2:07:19
Albert Korir (KEN) 2:08:03
Noah Droddy (USA) 2:09:09
Mohamed El Aaraby (MAR) 2:09:16
Jared Ward (USA) 2:09:25
Akira Tomiyasu (JPN) 2:10:29
Thijs Nijhuis (DEN) 2:10:57
Ryan Vail (USA) 2:10:57
Yano Nathan Martin (USA) 2:11:05
Matt Llano (USA) 2:11:14
Patricio Castillo (MEX) 2:11:24
Elkanah Kibet (USA) 2:11:31
Temesgen Habtemariam (ETH) 2:11:42
Shadrack Biwott (USA) 2:12:01
Kevin Lewis (USA) 2:12:02
Urgesa Kedir (ETH) 2:12:20 
Birhanu Dare (ETH) 2:12:21
Augustine Choge (KEN) debut 
Kibiwott Kandie (KEN) debut
Teshome Mekonen (ETH) debut
Ben True (USA) debut

