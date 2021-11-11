How to watch the NCAA DI Midwest Cross Country Regional

No. 3 Oklahoma State and No. 5 Minnesota are the top ranked men’s and women’s cross country programs traveling to Iowa City to compete in the NCAA DI Midwest Cross Country Regional Championship on Friday, Nov. 12. You can follow live results and the latest teams scores from the meet as the hunt for Nationals spots intensify.

How To Watch Midwest Cross Country Regional Live and Follow Results

Fans can also watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 NCAA DI Midwest Cross Country Regional Championship at Big Ten Network+ for free. Follow LIVE RESULTS

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Championship will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET with the women’s 6K race and this will be followed by the men’s 10K at 1:00 p.m. The awards ceremony to recognized the top runners and teams, will take place following the conclusion of both races.

READ MORE HERE: How to follow NCAA DI Cross Country West Regional live

The third-ranked Cowboys will lock horns with fellow Big 12 Conference rival and No. 4 Iowa State in the battle for the men’s title, with No. 10 Tulsa and No. 23 Minnesota being the other ranked programs set to the toes the starting line this week.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Oklahoma State and the Iowa State previously met at the Big 12 Championships two weeks ago, with hosts Cowboys coming away winners over the Cyclones who were second.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, I am expecting to see another interesting contest for the women’s 6k Championship, with No. 5 Minnesota going head-to-head with No. 6 Oklahoma State. No. 13 Iowa State is also another team to pay close attention to as well.

When the three teams previously met at the 2021 Nuttycombe Invitational last month, Minnesota finished first among the trio with a fourth overall placing, while Oklahoma State was fifth and Iowa State ninth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Championship meetings, how to follow live!

The top two teams in each of the races will automatically advance to the 2021 NCAA Cross Country National Championships, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Teams outside the top two finishers will be eligible for At-Large bids to the Championships, but will have to wait on the selection committee to announce the list during a special show on Saturday at 4 p.m. on live NCAA.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Once the At-Large bids are announced, the top-four individuals among the non-advancing teams will also secure spots to Nationals.

Don’t forget that there is a free live stream available on Big Ten Network+, here. Live results for the meet will be provided by Wayzata Timing, here.