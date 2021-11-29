Ingebrigtsen, Klosterhalfen to race at European Cross Country in Dublin

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the Olympic 1500m champion from Tokyo, has been selected in the Norway squad for the 2021 SPAR European Cross Country Championships in Dublin on 12 December.

Ingebrigtsen, who won the junior men’s European Cross Country crown in the last staging of the championships in 2019, will be hoping to add the senior men’s title to his name as he continues to build on his superstar status.

The 21-year-old beat Kenyan star Timothy Cheruiyot to the 1500m gold medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games this past summer.

He will be joined by his older brother Filip, who won the 2018 senior race title, two years after claiming the European 1500m crown in Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, other notable entries already confirmed to race that the 2021 European Cross Country Championships next month include French runner Jimmy Gressier, who will compete in the senior men’s race for the first time after winning three successive under-23 titles between 2017 and 2019.

Konstanze Klosterhalfen Confirms For European Cross Country Championships

On the women’s side, Germany’s 5,000m bronze medallist Konstanze Klosterhalfen has been confirmed to take part in the event as well.

This will be Klosterhalfen’s first cross country race since the 2017 European Cross Country Championships in Samorin where she won an individual silver at the U23 level.

In that race, she finished behind her long-time teammate and domestic rival Alina Reh, who will also Klosterhalfen in the German team.

Germany has never won a gold medal in the senior women’s race at the European Cross Country Championships, and will be looking to Klosterhalfen and Reh to spearhead what on paper looks like a strong team.

Click here for a schedule of the championships.