Jacob Kiplimo breaks world half marathon record in Lisbon
How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals South live and free?

How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Southwest live stream?

How to watch 2021 Division II Cross Country Championships live?

How to watch 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships?

Purrier St. Pierre, Hocker sign up for Millrose Games Wanamaker Miles
Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda celebrates after a win: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Jacob Kiplimo ran a world record of 57:31 to dominate at the 2021 EDP Lisbon Half Marathon World Athletics Label road race on Sunday (21).

Published

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda set a new world record of 57:31 at the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon – part of the World Athletics Label road race – on Sunday (21). Complete results here.

Kiplimo, who is the world half marathon champion from 2020, dominated the race on his way to beating his closest rival by more than two minutes, as he took one second off the previous world record set by Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie in Valencia last December.

READ MORE: NC State, Northern Arizona win 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships: Results and team scores

The previous world record mark before Sunday’s race was 57:32, with Kiplimo (57:37) finishing second to Kandie in Valencia at the time in what was then the second fastest time on the all-time list.

Kiplimo, 21, who finished third in the 10,000m and fifth in the 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, covered the opening 5km in 13:40, he reached 10km in 27:05, and passed through 15km in 40:27.

Ethiopia’s Esa Huseyidin Mohamed finished second in Sunday’s race in 59:39, and was just ahead of compatriot Gerba Beyata Dibaba, who was given the same time for third place. Fourth place went to Hillary Kipkoech of Kenya in 59:41, the same time as Ibrahim Hassan (DJI).

The top nine men all finished inside 60 minutes.

Meanwhile, the women’s race went to Ethiopia’s Tsehay Gemechu, who won in 1:06:06 from Kenya’s Daisy Cherotich (1:06:15) and Joyce Chepkemoi (1:06:19) in what was a close battle between the medal contenders.

EDP Lisbon Half Marathon Leading results

Men
1 Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) 57:31**
2 Esa Huseyidin Mohamed (ETH) 59:39
3 Gerba Beyata Dibaba (ETH) 59:39
4 Hillary Kipkoech (KEN) 59:41
5 Ibrahim Hassan (DJI) 59:41
6 Milkesa Mengesha (ETH) 59:48
7 Antenayehu Dagnachaw (ETH) 59:48
8 Edmond Kipngetich (KEN) 59:49
9 Isaac Kipsang (KEN) 59:52
10 Solomon Berihu Weldeslassie (ETH) 1:00:00

Women
1 Tsehay Gemechu (ETH) 1:06:06
2 Daisy Cherotich (KEN) 1:06:15
3 Joyce Chepkemoi (KEN) 1:06:19
4 Hiwot Gebrekidan (ETH) 1:08:00
5 Vibian Chepkirui (KEN) 1:08:02
6 Ethlemahu Sintayehu Dessi (ETH) 1:08:16
7 Yitayish Mekonene Agidew (ETH) 1:08:18
8 Jess Piasecki (GBR) 1:09:44
9 Tsige Haileslase Abreha (ETH) 1:10:31
10 Debash Kelali Desta (ETH) 1:11:01

