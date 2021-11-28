Leading results: 2021 Asics Firenze Marathon; Kotut and Maru claim crowns in Florence

Leading results from the 37th edition of the Asics Firenze Marathon, a World Athletics Label road race, which took place in Florence, Italy, on Sunday (28). The respective titles were brought home by Kenyan Cybrian Kotut and Tsehay Alemu Maru of Ethiopia.

In the women’s race, Maru came out on top in a close battle encounter which saw the Ethiopian stopping the clock at 2:27:17, a personal best for her and the fourth-fastest time in the history of the women’s race at the Florence Marathon.

The 25-year-old finished ahead of her compatriot Megertu Ifa Geletu by four seconds after she ran 2:27:21, while Kenya’s Mercy Kwambai rounded out the podium spots in third in 2:27:32. Also dipping under 2:28:00 on the day was Morocco’s Souad Kabouchia who ran 2:27:49 for fourth.

Meanwhile, Kotut took the top honors in the men’s race after cutting the tape in a time of 2:08:59. The 29-year-old missed the course record of James Kutto by 17 seconds but managed to post the second-fastest time in the history of the event.

Following Kotut home was his fellow Kenyan countryman Samuel Lomoi, who finished second with an improved PB of 2:09:54, while Olivier Irabaruta from Burundi completed the podium spots with a third place finish in 2:10:13.

Top Results From The 2021 Asics Firenze Marathon In Florence

Women Results

1 Tsehay Alemu Maru (ETH) 2:27:17

2 Megertu Ifa Geletu (ETH) 2:27:21

3 Mercy Kwambau (KEN) 2:27:32

4 Souad Kabouchia (MAR) 2:27:49

5 Obse Abdeta Deme (ETH) 2:28:21

6 Naomy Chepkorir Tuei (KEN) 2:30:23

7 Diana Lobacevske (LTU) 2:36:18

8 Tetyana Gamera (UKR) 2:37:56

9 Michelle Pearson (AUS) 2:43:15

10 Marta Bernardi (ITA) 2:43:18



Men Results

1 Cybrian Kotut (KEN) 2:08:59

2 Samuel Lomoi (KEN) 2:09:54

3 Olivier Irabaruta (BDI) 2:10:13

4 Oqbe Kibrom Ruesom (Eritrea) 2:11:49

5 Salomon Soy (KEN) 2:15:42

6 Redouan Nouini (MAR) 2:18:36

7 Mohamed Hajjy (ITA) 2:22:08

8 Andrea Soffientini (ITA) 2:22:29

9 Domenico Ricatti (ITA) 2:23:33

10 Benoît Ruscart (BEL) 2:24:51

