Watch the 2021 Nike Cross Country Series - Regionals live

Ole Miss sweeps NCAA cross country South Region titles

NCAA West Regional cross country scores, results; Stanford sweeps

How to watch the NCAA DI Midwest Cross Country Regional

NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Championship meetings, how to follow live!
NCAA-Cross-Country-Championships
2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships

NCAA Division I cross country championships qualifiers announced; how to watch nationals

The women’s and men’s qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships were announced. Let’s see who made it and how to watch live.

Published

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals qualified at their respective NCAA regional championship competitions.

READ MORE: NCAA West Regional cross country scores, results; Stanford sweeps

Thirty-one teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the nine regions, for a total of 18 teams. Thirteen additional teams were selected at-large.

Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers finished in the top 25 in their regions.

Florida State University will host the championships, Saturday, November 20, at Apalachee Regional Park located in Tallahassee, Florida. The women’s race will begin at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by the men’s race at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Admission to the event will be $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting ncaatickets.com

NCAA cross country fans not in attendance can catch all the action live on ESPNU and the ESPN App beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, November 20. 

The following teams and individuals were selected to the championships:

MEN’S AUTOMATIC QUALIFYING TEAMSMEN’S AT-LARGE TEAMS
AlabamaAir Force
ArkansasButler
BYUColorado
FurmanFlorida State
GeorgetownGonzaga
HarvardMichigan
Iowa StateMichigan State
Northern ArizonaMinnesota
Notre DameNorth Carolina
Oklahoma StateOregon
Ole MissPortland
PrincetonSouthern Utah
StanfordTulsa
Syracuse 
Texas 
Wake Forest 
Washington 
Wisconsin 
WOMEN’S AUTOMATIC QUALIFYING TEAMSWOMEN’S AT-LARGE TEAMS
ArkansasAlabama
ColoradoButler
Florida StateBYU
GeorgetownColorado State
HarvardIowa State
MinnesotaMichigan
NC StateMichigan State
New MexicoNorthern Arizona
North CarolinaOregon
Notre DameProvidence
Oklahoma StateUtah
Ole MissUtah State
RiceVillanova
Stanford 
Syracuse 
Washington 
West Virginia 
Wisconsin 
GREAT LAKES SOUTH 
Alec SanduskyCincinnatiJacob ChogeMid. Tenn. State
Arjun JhaIndianaKarl ThiessenTennessee
Curtis EcksteinPurdueKirami YegoSouth Alabama
Baldvin MagnussonEastern MichiganSam BowersGeorgia
  Grant O’ CallaghanLipscomb
MID-ATLANTIC SOUTH CENTRAL 
Haftu StrintzosVillanovaKwanele MthembuTexas State
Noah CareyPennLexington HiltonArkansas State
Jack JenningsVillanovaBradley MakuvireSE Louisiana
Josh PhillipsVillanovaDennis KipngenoTexas A&M-CC
MIDWEST SOUTHEAST 
Jonathan DavisIllinoisAthanas KiokoCampbell
Adam FoggDrakeFearghal CurtinCharleston Southern
Dustin HatfieldEastern IllinoisJP FlavinNC State
Isaac BastenDrakePaul ArredondoCharlotte
MOUNTAIN WEST 
Christian AllenWeber StateDario De CaroBoise State
Duncan HamiltonMontana StateAmir AdoWashington St.
Abdirizak IbrahimNew MexicoAhmed IbrahimBoise State
Matthew RichtmanMontana StateLogan ReesBoise State
NORTHEAST 
Ehab El-SandaliIona
Ed GoddardIona
Marcelo RochaProvidence
Perry MackinnonCornell
Tyler BergColumbia
GREAT LAKES SOUTH 
Addie EngelOhio StateParker ValbyFlorida
Ellie LeatherCincinnatiSydney SeymourTennessee
Joy ChirchirToledoJoyce KimeliAuburn
Emma TatePurdueLindsey StallworthEast Tenn. St.
MID-ATLANTIC SOUTH CENTRAL 
Sammi RagenklintMonmouthIrene RonoAbilene Christian
Fiona MaxPrincetonKaty-Ann McDonaldLSU
Ashlyn RamosBucknellBeth RamosTexas
Michelle JoyceTemplePrudence KiyengAbilene Christian
  Arina KleshchukovaNew Orleans
MIDWEST SOUTHEAST 
Rachel McCardellNorthwesternTori HermanKentucky
Erika FreyhofNebraskaCalli DoanLiberty
Anneka MurrinLoyola (Ill.)Bethany GrahamFurman
Lona LatemaKansasAnnabelle EastmanGeorge Mason
  Perri BockrathKentucky
MOUNTAIN WEST 
Tierney WolfgramNevadaRuby SmeeSan Francisco
Alison PraySouthern UtahKristen GarciaGonzaga
Summer AllenWeber StateKatie CamarenaPortland State
Billie HatchWeber StateKaylee MitchellOregon State
NORTHEAST 
Kayley DeLayYale
Emily MackayBinghamton
Phoebe AndersonColumbia
Sophie MurphyIona

