NCAA West Regional cross country scores, results; Stanford sweeps

The Stanford men’s and women’s cross country teams swept Friday’s NCAA West Regionals at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento. The men edged out Washington to win with 61 points, while the Cardinal women won their section with 42 points.

With the championships winning performances, Stanford punched automatic tickets to the 2021 NCAA Cross Country National Championships on Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Cardinal men were led by Pac-12 champion Charles Hicks, who finished second overall in the men’s 10K with a time of 29:29.5, while all five scorers finished inside the top 22 to help secure the win.

Kieran Lumb won the individual 10K race in a time of 29:28.5 and he helped Washington to a second place finish with 66 points. Washington also claimed an NCAA Nationals automatic spot.

Portland ended third on 94 points, Oregon was fourth with 100, while Gonzaga rounded out the top five with 107.

Stanford was a comfortable winner on the women’s side after placing all five scorers inside the top 20, including four runners in the top 10.

Julia Heymach won the women’s 6K race with 20:01.1, while her teammates Zofia Dudek (20:10.4), Lucy Jenks (20:10.7), Christina Aragon (20:11.5) and Audrey Suarez (20:24.9) were 7th, 8th, 9th and 17th, respectively.

Washington was second with 84 points and also secured an automatic Nationals spot. Oregon followed in third place on 100, Gonzaga was fourth with 148 and Portland on 161 completed the top five in the women’s team scoring.

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORING SUMMARY

Final Standings Score Scoring Order Total Avg. Spread 1 Stanford 42 1-7-8-9-17(33)(43) 1:40:59 20:12 0:23.8 2 Washington 84 10-11-20-21-22(69)(70) 1:41:52 20:23 0:16.8 3 Oregon 100 4-6-23-31-36(40)(52) 1:42:10 20:26 0:42.6 4 Gonzaga 148 3-27-35-39-44(92)(99) 1:43:04 20:37 0:48.0 5 Portland 161 13-16-19-50-63(107)(161) 1:43:09 20:38 0:52.9 6 San Francisco 202 2-24-28-73-75(83)(134) 1:43:51 20:47 1:19.5 7 Oregon State 206 12-14-55-58-67(103)(112) 1:43:55 20:47 0:56.9 8 Boise State 214 26-38-42-47-61(72)(77) 1:44:14 20:51 0:34.3 9 UC Davis 259 29-41-46-62-81(116) 1:44:59 21:00 0:53.8 10 Cal St. Fullerton 281 15-57-65-66-78(130)(139) 1:45:12 21:03 1:07.4 11 Portland State 298 5-56-60-88-89(101)(117) 1:45:34 21:07 1:32.8 12 Washington St. 317 18-37-48-93-121(125)(190) 1:46:03 21:13 1:45.0 13 Idaho 329 30-49-80-84-86(91) 1:46:13 21:15 0:58.8 14 Cal Poly 394 54-59-74-94-113(115)(143) 1:47:17 21:28 1:05.6 15 UCLA 450 64-87-90-104-105(128)(166) 1:48:04 21:37 0:40.3 16 UC Irvine 455 32-71-114-118-120(127)(176) 1:48:19 21:40 1:29.7 17 California 536 53-96-110-129-148(170)(194) 1:49:40 21:56 1:33.0 18 Santa Clara 577 79-82-97-146-173(195)(202) 1:50:11 22:03 1:28.6 19 St. Mary’s (Cal.) 580 25-123-135-147-150(169)(204) 1:50:15 22:03 2:01.0 20 Sacramento St. 589 34-95-149-152-159(168)(212) 1:50:16 22:04 1:58.2 21 Arizona State 639* 68-98-109-180-184 1:51:15 22:15 1:51.4 22 USC 639* 108-111-131-138-151(192) 1:51:30 22:18 0:31.5 23 San Diego St. 657 100-122-126-144-165(175)(179) 1:51:30 22:18 1:00.9 24 Long Beach St. 661 85-137-140-141-158(203)(218) 1:51:31 22:19 1:03.8 25 UC Riverside 679 51-102-145-185-196(217) 1:51:43 22:21 2:21.0 26 Loyola Marymount 716 76-132-155-160-193(216)(220) 1:52:19 22:28 1:55.5 27 UC Santa Barbara 773 133-136-153-163-188(191)(197) 1:53:16 22:40 0:49.0 28 Eastern Washington 800 119-156-162-181-182(201) 1:53:39 22:44 0:56.3 29 Seattle U. 846 142-171-172-174-187(189)(206) 1:54:27 22:54 0:40.0 30 UNLV 851 45-167-207-210-222(223)(228) 1:55:54 23:11 3:49.8 31 San Diego 877 106-178-186-199-208(214)(215) 1:55:13 23:03 2:02.3 32 Pacific 941 124-154-205-226-232 1:59:29 23:54 3:55.6 33 Pepperdine 962 157-183-198-211-213(221)(229) 1:57:08 23:26 1:24.8 34 Hawaii 969 164-177-200-209-219 1:57:27 23:30 1:41.0 35 CSUN 1137 224-225-227-230-231(233) 2:06:29 25:18 0:58.3

MEN’S TEAM SCORING SUMMARY

Final Standings Score Scoring Order Total Avg. Spread 1 Stanford 61 2-7-12-19-21(22)(63) 2:29:40 29:56 0:47.4 2 Washington 66 1-6-9-23-27(36)(46) 2:29:30 29:54 0:53.1 3 Portland 94 10-11-16-25-32(50)(55) 2:30:44 30:09 0:40.7 4 Oregon 100 3-4-28-30-35(37)(45) 2:30:24 30:05 1:04.1 5 Gonzaga 107 5-14-17-29-42(47)(74) 2:30:55 30:11 1:06.0 6 Boise State 115 8-15-18-33-41(49)(67) 2:31:13 30:15 0:57.5 7 Washington St. 244 13-54-57-58-62(94) 2:34:35 30:55 1:08.3 8 Portland State 295 40-43-60-75-77(126)(147) 2:35:25 31:05 0:47.2 9 Santa Clara 372 26-34-56-125-131(145)(156) 2:37:08 31:26 2:17.1 10 UC Santa Barbara 375 20-48-83-89-135(136)(166) 2:37:26 31:30 2:29.7 11 Cal St. Fullerton 395 31-44-97-108-115(130)(137) 2:37:49 31:34 1:56.5 12 UCLA 398 24-59-66-117-132(140) 2:37:46 31:34 2:21.0 13 Idaho 405 70-73-81-82-99(120)(150) 2:37:58 31:36 0:45.4 14 St. Mary’s (Cal.) 407 38-53-100-103-113(133)(167) 2:38:07 31:38 1:43.8 15 Cal Poly 414 61-79-86-93-95(110)(164) 2:38:29 31:42 0:48.8 16 Grand Canyon 424 51-65-68-88-152(162) 2:38:35 31:43 2:22.1 17 Arizona State 451 39-92-98-104-118 2:39:08 31:50 1:48.7 18 California 471 72-78-91-102-128(178) 2:39:25 31:53 1:14.7 19 Loyola Marymount 537 90-96-114-116-121(142)(169) 2:41:00 32:12 0:33.7 20 UC Davis 567 69-80-124-129-165 2:41:28 32:18 2:14.6 21 San Francisco 573 52-64-138-151-168 2:42:04 32:25 2:45.3 22 Eastern Washington 584 85-87-111-146-155(160)(173) 2:42:15 32:27 1:37.5 23 Long Beach St. 611 84-107-127-134-159(180) 2:42:35 32:31 1:41.9 24 Pepperdine 617 71-76-122-172-176(183) 2:43:37 32:44 3:02.1 25 UC Irvine 623 101-109-119-141-153(163) 2:43:04 32:37 1:14.0 26 CSUN 690 106-112-139-149-184 2:46:00 33:12 3:07.4 27 UC Riverside 725 123-143-144-157-158(177)(181) 2:45:14 33:03 0:54.6 28 San Diego 739 105-148-154-161-171 2:45:58 33:12 1:43.5 29 Seattle U. 880 170-174-175-179-182(185) 2:51:45 34:21 1:18.1