NCAA West Regional cross country scores, results; Stanford sweeps

The Stanford men’s and women’s cross country teams swept Friday’s NCAA West Regionals at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento. The men edged out Washington to win with 61 points, while the Cardinal women won their section with 42 points.
With the championships winning performances, Stanford punched automatic tickets to the 2021 NCAA Cross Country National Championships on Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Fla.
READ MORE HERE: How to WATCH LIVE the NCAA DI Midwest Cross Country Regional
The Cardinal men were led by Pac-12 champion Charles Hicks, who finished second overall in the men’s 10K with a time of 29:29.5, while all five scorers finished inside the top 22 to help secure the win.
Kieran Lumb won the individual 10K race in a time of 29:28.5 and he helped Washington to a second place finish with 66 points. Washington also claimed an NCAA Nationals automatic spot.
Portland ended third on 94 points, Oregon was fourth with 100, while Gonzaga rounded out the top five with 107.
Stanford was a comfortable winner on the women’s side after placing all five scorers inside the top 20, including four runners in the top 10.
Julia Heymach won the women’s 6K race with 20:01.1, while her teammates Zofia Dudek (20:10.4), Lucy Jenks (20:10.7), Christina Aragon (20:11.5) and Audrey Suarez (20:24.9) were 7th, 8th, 9th and 17th, respectively.
Washington was second with 84 points and also secured an automatic Nationals spot. Oregon followed in third place on 100, Gonzaga was fourth with 148 and Portland on 161 completed the top five in the women’s team scoring.
Click Here for official results
WOMEN’S TEAM SCORING SUMMARY
|Final Standings
|Score
|Scoring Order
|Total
|Avg.
|Spread
|1
|Stanford
|42
|1-7-8-9-17(33)(43)
|1:40:59
|20:12
|0:23.8
|2
|Washington
|84
|10-11-20-21-22(69)(70)
|1:41:52
|20:23
|0:16.8
|3
|Oregon
|100
|4-6-23-31-36(40)(52)
|1:42:10
|20:26
|0:42.6
|4
|Gonzaga
|148
|3-27-35-39-44(92)(99)
|1:43:04
|20:37
|0:48.0
|5
|Portland
|161
|13-16-19-50-63(107)(161)
|1:43:09
|20:38
|0:52.9
|6
|San Francisco
|202
|2-24-28-73-75(83)(134)
|1:43:51
|20:47
|1:19.5
|7
|Oregon State
|206
|12-14-55-58-67(103)(112)
|1:43:55
|20:47
|0:56.9
|8
|Boise State
|214
|26-38-42-47-61(72)(77)
|1:44:14
|20:51
|0:34.3
|9
|UC Davis
|259
|29-41-46-62-81(116)
|1:44:59
|21:00
|0:53.8
|10
|Cal St. Fullerton
|281
|15-57-65-66-78(130)(139)
|1:45:12
|21:03
|1:07.4
|11
|Portland State
|298
|5-56-60-88-89(101)(117)
|1:45:34
|21:07
|1:32.8
|12
|Washington St.
|317
|18-37-48-93-121(125)(190)
|1:46:03
|21:13
|1:45.0
|13
|Idaho
|329
|30-49-80-84-86(91)
|1:46:13
|21:15
|0:58.8
|14
|Cal Poly
|394
|54-59-74-94-113(115)(143)
|1:47:17
|21:28
|1:05.6
|15
|UCLA
|450
|64-87-90-104-105(128)(166)
|1:48:04
|21:37
|0:40.3
|16
|UC Irvine
|455
|32-71-114-118-120(127)(176)
|1:48:19
|21:40
|1:29.7
|17
|California
|536
|53-96-110-129-148(170)(194)
|1:49:40
|21:56
|1:33.0
|18
|Santa Clara
|577
|79-82-97-146-173(195)(202)
|1:50:11
|22:03
|1:28.6
|19
|St. Mary’s (Cal.)
|580
|25-123-135-147-150(169)(204)
|1:50:15
|22:03
|2:01.0
|20
|Sacramento St.
|589
|34-95-149-152-159(168)(212)
|1:50:16
|22:04
|1:58.2
|21
|Arizona State
|639*
|68-98-109-180-184
|1:51:15
|22:15
|1:51.4
|22
|USC
|639*
|108-111-131-138-151(192)
|1:51:30
|22:18
|0:31.5
|23
|San Diego St.
|657
|100-122-126-144-165(175)(179)
|1:51:30
|22:18
|1:00.9
|24
|Long Beach St.
|661
|85-137-140-141-158(203)(218)
|1:51:31
|22:19
|1:03.8
|25
|UC Riverside
|679
|51-102-145-185-196(217)
|1:51:43
|22:21
|2:21.0
|26
|Loyola Marymount
|716
|76-132-155-160-193(216)(220)
|1:52:19
|22:28
|1:55.5
|27
|UC Santa Barbara
|773
|133-136-153-163-188(191)(197)
|1:53:16
|22:40
|0:49.0
|28
|Eastern Washington
|800
|119-156-162-181-182(201)
|1:53:39
|22:44
|0:56.3
|29
|Seattle U.
|846
|142-171-172-174-187(189)(206)
|1:54:27
|22:54
|0:40.0
|30
|UNLV
|851
|45-167-207-210-222(223)(228)
|1:55:54
|23:11
|3:49.8
|31
|San Diego
|877
|106-178-186-199-208(214)(215)
|1:55:13
|23:03
|2:02.3
|32
|Pacific
|941
|124-154-205-226-232
|1:59:29
|23:54
|3:55.6
|33
|Pepperdine
|962
|157-183-198-211-213(221)(229)
|1:57:08
|23:26
|1:24.8
|34
|Hawaii
|969
|164-177-200-209-219
|1:57:27
|23:30
|1:41.0
|35
|CSUN
|1137
|224-225-227-230-231(233)
|2:06:29
|25:18
|0:58.3
MEN’S TEAM SCORING SUMMARY
|Final Standings
|Score
|Scoring Order
|Total
|Avg.
|Spread
|1
|Stanford
|61
|2-7-12-19-21(22)(63)
|2:29:40
|29:56
|0:47.4
|2
|Washington
|66
|1-6-9-23-27(36)(46)
|2:29:30
|29:54
|0:53.1
|3
|Portland
|94
|10-11-16-25-32(50)(55)
|2:30:44
|30:09
|0:40.7
|4
|Oregon
|100
|3-4-28-30-35(37)(45)
|2:30:24
|30:05
|1:04.1
|5
|Gonzaga
|107
|5-14-17-29-42(47)(74)
|2:30:55
|30:11
|1:06.0
|6
|Boise State
|115
|8-15-18-33-41(49)(67)
|2:31:13
|30:15
|0:57.5
|7
|Washington St.
|244
|13-54-57-58-62(94)
|2:34:35
|30:55
|1:08.3
|8
|Portland State
|295
|40-43-60-75-77(126)(147)
|2:35:25
|31:05
|0:47.2
|9
|Santa Clara
|372
|26-34-56-125-131(145)(156)
|2:37:08
|31:26
|2:17.1
|10
|UC Santa Barbara
|375
|20-48-83-89-135(136)(166)
|2:37:26
|31:30
|2:29.7
|11
|Cal St. Fullerton
|395
|31-44-97-108-115(130)(137)
|2:37:49
|31:34
|1:56.5
|12
|UCLA
|398
|24-59-66-117-132(140)
|2:37:46
|31:34
|2:21.0
|13
|Idaho
|405
|70-73-81-82-99(120)(150)
|2:37:58
|31:36
|0:45.4
|14
|St. Mary’s (Cal.)
|407
|38-53-100-103-113(133)(167)
|2:38:07
|31:38
|1:43.8
|15
|Cal Poly
|414
|61-79-86-93-95(110)(164)
|2:38:29
|31:42
|0:48.8
|16
|Grand Canyon
|424
|51-65-68-88-152(162)
|2:38:35
|31:43
|2:22.1
|17
|Arizona State
|451
|39-92-98-104-118
|2:39:08
|31:50
|1:48.7
|18
|California
|471
|72-78-91-102-128(178)
|2:39:25
|31:53
|1:14.7
|19
|Loyola Marymount
|537
|90-96-114-116-121(142)(169)
|2:41:00
|32:12
|0:33.7
|20
|UC Davis
|567
|69-80-124-129-165
|2:41:28
|32:18
|2:14.6
|21
|San Francisco
|573
|52-64-138-151-168
|2:42:04
|32:25
|2:45.3
|22
|Eastern Washington
|584
|85-87-111-146-155(160)(173)
|2:42:15
|32:27
|1:37.5
|23
|Long Beach St.
|611
|84-107-127-134-159(180)
|2:42:35
|32:31
|1:41.9
|24
|Pepperdine
|617
|71-76-122-172-176(183)
|2:43:37
|32:44
|3:02.1
|25
|UC Irvine
|623
|101-109-119-141-153(163)
|2:43:04
|32:37
|1:14.0
|26
|CSUN
|690
|106-112-139-149-184
|2:46:00
|33:12
|3:07.4
|27
|UC Riverside
|725
|123-143-144-157-158(177)(181)
|2:45:14
|33:03
|0:54.6
|28
|San Diego
|739
|105-148-154-161-171
|2:45:58
|33:12
|1:43.5
|29
|Seattle U.
|880
|170-174-175-179-182(185)
|2:51:45
|34:21
|1:18.1