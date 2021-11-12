Connect with us

NCAA West Regional cross country scores, results; Stanford sweeps
Stanford sweeps Cross Country West Regionals

NCAA West Regional cross country scores, results; Stanford sweeps

Results and team scores as Stanford sweeps the men’s and women’s cross country NCAA West Regionals team titles in Sacramento.

Published

The Stanford men’s and women’s cross country teams swept Friday’s NCAA West Regionals at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento. The men edged out Washington to win with 61 points, while the Cardinal women won their section with 42 points.

With the championships winning performances, Stanford punched automatic tickets to the 2021 NCAA Cross Country National Championships on Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Fla.

READ MORE HERE: How to WATCH LIVE the NCAA DI Midwest Cross Country Regional

The Cardinal men were led by Pac-12 champion Charles Hicks, who finished second overall in the men’s 10K with a time of 29:29.5, while all five scorers finished inside the top 22 to help secure the win.

Kieran Lumb won the individual 10K race in a time of 29:28.5 and he helped Washington to a second place finish with 66 points. Washington also claimed an NCAA Nationals automatic spot.

Portland ended third on 94 points, Oregon was fourth with 100, while Gonzaga rounded out the top five with 107.

Stanford was a comfortable winner on the women’s side after placing all five scorers inside the top 20, including four runners in the top 10.

Julia Heymach won the women’s 6K race with 20:01.1, while her teammates Zofia Dudek (20:10.4), Lucy Jenks (20:10.7), Christina Aragon (20:11.5) and Audrey Suarez (20:24.9) were 7th, 8th, 9th and 17th, respectively.

Washington was second with 84 points and also secured an automatic Nationals spot. Oregon followed in third place on 100, Gonzaga was fourth with 148 and Portland on 161 completed the top five in the women’s team scoring.

Click Here for official results

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORING SUMMARY

Final StandingsScoreScoring OrderTotalAvg.Spread
1Stanford421-7-8-9-17(33)(43)1:40:5920:120:23.8
2Washington8410-11-20-21-22(69)(70)1:41:5220:230:16.8
3Oregon1004-6-23-31-36(40)(52)1:42:1020:260:42.6
4Gonzaga1483-27-35-39-44(92)(99)1:43:0420:370:48.0
5Portland16113-16-19-50-63(107)(161)1:43:0920:380:52.9
6San Francisco2022-24-28-73-75(83)(134)1:43:5120:471:19.5
7Oregon State20612-14-55-58-67(103)(112)1:43:5520:470:56.9
8Boise State21426-38-42-47-61(72)(77)1:44:1420:510:34.3
9UC Davis25929-41-46-62-81(116)1:44:5921:000:53.8
10Cal St. Fullerton28115-57-65-66-78(130)(139)1:45:1221:031:07.4
11Portland State2985-56-60-88-89(101)(117)1:45:3421:071:32.8
12Washington St.31718-37-48-93-121(125)(190)1:46:0321:131:45.0
13Idaho32930-49-80-84-86(91)1:46:1321:150:58.8
14Cal Poly39454-59-74-94-113(115)(143)1:47:1721:281:05.6
15UCLA45064-87-90-104-105(128)(166)1:48:0421:370:40.3
16UC Irvine45532-71-114-118-120(127)(176)1:48:1921:401:29.7
17California53653-96-110-129-148(170)(194)1:49:4021:561:33.0
18Santa Clara57779-82-97-146-173(195)(202)1:50:1122:031:28.6
19St. Mary’s (Cal.)58025-123-135-147-150(169)(204)1:50:1522:032:01.0
20Sacramento St.58934-95-149-152-159(168)(212)1:50:1622:041:58.2
21Arizona State639*68-98-109-180-1841:51:1522:151:51.4
22USC639*108-111-131-138-151(192)1:51:3022:180:31.5
23San Diego St.657100-122-126-144-165(175)(179)1:51:3022:181:00.9
24Long Beach St.66185-137-140-141-158(203)(218)1:51:3122:191:03.8
25UC Riverside67951-102-145-185-196(217)1:51:4322:212:21.0
26Loyola Marymount71676-132-155-160-193(216)(220)1:52:1922:281:55.5
27UC Santa Barbara773133-136-153-163-188(191)(197)1:53:1622:400:49.0
28Eastern Washington800119-156-162-181-182(201)1:53:3922:440:56.3
29Seattle U.846142-171-172-174-187(189)(206)1:54:2722:540:40.0
30UNLV85145-167-207-210-222(223)(228)1:55:5423:113:49.8
31San Diego877106-178-186-199-208(214)(215)1:55:1323:032:02.3
32Pacific941124-154-205-226-2321:59:2923:543:55.6
33Pepperdine962157-183-198-211-213(221)(229)1:57:0823:261:24.8
34Hawaii969164-177-200-209-2191:57:2723:301:41.0
35CSUN1137224-225-227-230-231(233)2:06:2925:180:58.3

MEN’S TEAM SCORING SUMMARY

Final StandingsScoreScoring OrderTotalAvg.Spread
1Stanford612-7-12-19-21(22)(63)2:29:4029:560:47.4
2Washington661-6-9-23-27(36)(46)2:29:3029:540:53.1
3Portland9410-11-16-25-32(50)(55)2:30:4430:090:40.7
4Oregon1003-4-28-30-35(37)(45)2:30:2430:051:04.1
5Gonzaga1075-14-17-29-42(47)(74)2:30:5530:111:06.0
6Boise State1158-15-18-33-41(49)(67)2:31:1330:150:57.5
7Washington St.24413-54-57-58-62(94)2:34:3530:551:08.3
8Portland State29540-43-60-75-77(126)(147)2:35:2531:050:47.2
9Santa Clara37226-34-56-125-131(145)(156)2:37:0831:262:17.1
10UC Santa Barbara37520-48-83-89-135(136)(166)2:37:2631:302:29.7
11Cal St. Fullerton39531-44-97-108-115(130)(137)2:37:4931:341:56.5
12UCLA39824-59-66-117-132(140)2:37:4631:342:21.0
13Idaho40570-73-81-82-99(120)(150)2:37:5831:360:45.4
14St. Mary’s (Cal.)40738-53-100-103-113(133)(167)2:38:0731:381:43.8
15Cal Poly41461-79-86-93-95(110)(164)2:38:2931:420:48.8
16Grand Canyon42451-65-68-88-152(162)2:38:3531:432:22.1
17Arizona State45139-92-98-104-1182:39:0831:501:48.7
18California47172-78-91-102-128(178)2:39:2531:531:14.7
19Loyola Marymount53790-96-114-116-121(142)(169)2:41:0032:120:33.7
20UC Davis56769-80-124-129-1652:41:2832:182:14.6
21San Francisco57352-64-138-151-1682:42:0432:252:45.3
22Eastern Washington58485-87-111-146-155(160)(173)2:42:1532:271:37.5
23Long Beach St.61184-107-127-134-159(180)2:42:3532:311:41.9
24Pepperdine61771-76-122-172-176(183)2:43:3732:443:02.1
25UC Irvine623101-109-119-141-153(163)2:43:0432:371:14.0
26CSUN690106-112-139-149-1842:46:0033:123:07.4
27UC Riverside725123-143-144-157-158(177)(181)2:45:1433:030:54.6
28San Diego739105-148-154-161-1712:45:5833:121:43.5
29Seattle U.880170-174-175-179-182(185)2:51:4534:211:18.1

