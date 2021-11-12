Connect with us

Ole Miss sweeps NCAA cross country South Region titles
Ole-Miss-NCAA-cross-country-South-Region
Ole Miss wins NCAA cross country South Region

Ole Miss sweeps NCAA cross country South Region titles

The Ole Miss women and men swept the 2021 NCAA cross country South Region titles on Friday. Results and scores from the meet are included.

Published

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Ole Miss cross country asserted its dominance, leading wire-to-wire as both the Rebel men and women came away as NCAA South Region champions to punch their tickets to the national meet at the NCAA South Regional on Friday morning. Click here to see all the results
 
This is the sixth consecutive year both Ole Miss squads have qualified for the NCAA Championships, the sixth in a row for the Rebel women after having never qualified prior to 2016, and the eighth in a row for the Ole Miss men after never going prior to 2014.

READ MORE: NCAA West Regional cross country scores, results; Stanford sweeps

This is the fifth South Region championship for the Rebel men in the last seven years, notching wins in 2014, 2016 and now three in a row with 2018, 2019 and 2021 (there was no regional meet in 2020). On the women’s side, this is the second South Region team title and their first since 2017. This is the first time the Rebels have swept the regional meet, and Ole Miss is the first school to sweep the South since Florida State in 2012.
 
The No. 15 Rebel women started off the morning, and were impressive right out of the gate. Ole Miss was firmly in command from gun to finish, never leading by fewer than 16 points at any of the split markers.

The Rebels posted another incredible scoring spread of just 30.4 seconds, their best of the season that pushes their average since running in Huntsville on Sept. 17 down to 38.44 seconds. The Rebels beat out No. 9 Florida State and No. 11 Alabama for the team title, winning by a score of 69-86-99.

The No. 19 Ole Miss men won the 10K in equally dominant fashion, leading from start to finish with a wide margin of 50-plus points before Alabama started to close the gap late. The Rebels (68) beat out Alabama (79) and No. 23 Florida State (112) for the title, and they did it with a program-record seven All-Region performances on seven PRs.

FINAL RESULTS

Women’s 6K Team Scores
1. No. 15 Ole Miss – 69
2. No. 9 Florida State – 86
3. No. 11 Alabama – 99
4. Tennessee – 121
5. Florida – 135
6. Vanderbilt – 175
7. Lipscomb – 194
8. Middle Tennessee – 198
9. Georgia Tech – 228
10. Auburn – 309
11. Southern Miss – 361
12. Georgia – 364
13. Miami – 414
14. Kennesaw State – 430
15. UCF – 455
17 Others

Men’s 10K Team Scores
1. No. 19 Ole Miss – 68
2. Alabama – 79
3. #23 Florida State – 112
4. Lipscomb – 130
5. North Florida – 143
6. Middle Tennessee – 178
7. Tennessee – 228
8. Florida – 252
9. South Alabama – 296
10. ETSU – 301
11. Georgia – 308
12. Vanderbilt – 315
13. Georgia Tech – 316
14. Auburn – 322
15. Belmont – 339

In this article:
