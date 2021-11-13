Watch the 2021 Nike Cross Country Series – Regionals live

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Nike Cross Country Series Regional meets this weekend on Runnerspace.com. Excitement is building for the 2021 Nike Cross Series and it is finally here. The NXR Northwest and NXR Heartland will be live webcast on Saturday, while the NXR Midwest is live on Sunday.

The 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Northwest will be broadcast live from Eagle Island XC Course, Boise, ID on Saturday, November 13th. The free broadcast will begin at 8:30 a.m. MT. If you miss the webcast, NikeCrossNationals.com will be the exclusive location to watch the full replay of the races. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Experiences reserved for Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) will now arrive at nine Nike Cross Regional meets, including championship races (featuring the region’s top 22 teams and top 45 individuals), live streaming/results, and a host of event activations.

All participants can experience NXN closer to home over four fall weekends beginning the second weekend of November. On your NXRs race day, make sure to visit NikeCrossNationals.com for the latest info, entries, results and live webcast!

The 2021 Nike Cross Country Series

NXR NW Info | Results | Videos | Photos

NXR WEBCASTS NW | HL | MW | SW | S | SE | NE | NY | CA

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Saturday 11.13.21

7:30 a.m. Packet Pick Up – Inside Registration tent in main park. One (1) person per team/individual allowed inside

8:30 a.m. Grade School & Middle School boys & girls 3K

9:15 a.m. Boys Open Invitational 5K section #3

10:15 a.m. Girls Open Invitational 5K section #2

11:20 a.m. Girls Open Invitational 5K section #1

12:25 p.m. Boys Open Invitational 5K section #2

1:30 p.m. Boys Open Invitational 5K section #1

2:10 p.m. Girls Team Championship Introductions and National Anthem

2:35 p.m. Girls Championship Race 5K

3:15 p.m. Boys Championship Team Introductions

3:35 p.m. Boys Championship Race 5K

NIKE RETAIL SALES:

11.13.21 = 8:30am – 4pm (at course)

AWARDS:

10:00 a.m. Grade School/Middle School Awards

3:55 p.m. Open Invitational Awards w/ Championship to follow