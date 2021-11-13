Connect with us

Watch the 2021 Nike Cross Country Series - Regionals live
Ole Miss sweeps NCAA cross country South Region titles

NCAA West Regional cross country scores, results; Stanford sweeps

How to watch the NCAA DI Midwest Cross Country Regional

NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Championship meetings, how to follow live!

How to follow the 2021 NCAA Mountain Cross Country Regional
Follow live cross country streaming coverage

Watch the 2021 Nike Cross Country Series – Regionals live

The 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Northwest will be broadcast live from Eagle Island XC Course, Boise, ID on Saturday, November 13th.

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Nike Cross Country Series Regional meets this weekend on Runnerspace.com. Excitement is building for the 2021 Nike Cross Series and it is finally here. The NXR Northwest and NXR Heartland will be live webcast on Saturday, while the NXR Midwest is live on Sunday.

The 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Northwest will be broadcast live from Eagle Island XC Course, Boise, ID on Saturday, November 13th. The free broadcast will begin at 8:30 a.m. MT. If you miss the webcast, NikeCrossNationals.com will be the exclusive location to watch the full replay of the races. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event. 

Experiences reserved for Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) will now arrive at nine Nike Cross Regional meets, including championship races (featuring the region’s top 22 teams and top 45 individuals), live streaming/results, and a host of event activations.

All participants can experience NXN closer to home over four fall weekends beginning the second weekend of November. On your NXRs race day, make sure to visit NikeCrossNationals.com for the latest info, entries, results and live webcast! 

The 2021 Nike Cross Country Series

Watch Live Here

NXR NW Info | Results | Videos | Photos

NXR WEBCASTS NW | HL | MW | SW | S | SE | NE | NY | CA

Saturday 11.13.21
7:30 a.m. Packet Pick Up – Inside Registration tent in main park. One (1) person per team/individual allowed inside
8:30 a.m. Grade School & Middle School boys & girls 3K 
9:15 a.m. Boys Open Invitational 5K section #3 
10:15 a.m. Girls Open Invitational 5K section #2   
11:20 a.m. Girls Open Invitational 5K section #1   
12:25 p.m. Boys Open Invitational 5K section #2
1:30 p.m. Boys Open Invitational 5K section #1  
2:10 p.m. Girls Team Championship Introductions and National Anthem   
2:35 p.m. Girls Championship Race 5K   
3:15 p.m. Boys Championship Team Introductions   
3:35 p.m. Boys Championship Race 5K

NIKE RETAIL SALES:
11.13.21 = 8:30am – 4pm (at course)

AWARDS: 
10:00 a.m. Grade School/Middle School Awards 
3:55 p.m. Open Invitational Awards w/ Championship to follow

