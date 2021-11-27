Where to watch the 2021 Canadian Cross Country Championships?

The 2021 Canadian Cross Country Championships will take place on Saturday, November 27, and you can watch the live broadcast live from Ottawa, Ontario, online via AthleticsCanada.tv. Follow live results and updates here as well.Please click here to Watch Live Here

This year marks the first time that Ottawa is hosting the Canadian Cross Country Championships, with the event also schedule to return to the capital will in 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, this weekend also marks a return to the championships after the 2020 event was cancelled as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Wesley Clover Parks in Nepean is the site where the first national cross country champions since 2019 will be crowned.

“As soon as it was shared that Ottawa would be the site of the 2021 and 2022 Athletics Canada Cross Country Championships, we didn’t waste any time,” said Ottawa Lions Track and Field Club Director and Head Coach Richard Johnston. “While it was only four years ago Ottawa welcomed the best in Canadian Athletics at the Canadian Track and Field Championships, we are thrilled to welcome Canada’s best harriers to Wesley Clover Parks.”

The live webcast and on-demand race videos will only be available for RunnerSpace +PLUS subscrubers, but don’t worry, you can sign up here for am account which will allow you watch so much more!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The action will begin at 8:30 am with the Community 6km run, followed by the Masters 6km & 8km runs at 9:45am.

However, the live online broadcast is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am ET.

Meanwhile, the women’s and men’s open 10km races are set to go off 45 minutes apart. The women will toe the line at 1:45pm with the men starting at 2:30pm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What Are The Time Schedule For The 2021 Canadian Cross Country Championships?

**All times are in Eastern Standard**

8:30am – Community 6km

9:45am – Masters 6km & 8km

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10:45am – u18 Girls 4km

11:30am – u18 Boys 6km

12:15pm – u20 Women 6km

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1:00pm – u20 Men 8km

1:45pm – Open Women 10km

2:30pm – Open Men 10km

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Importantly, ahead of the event, Canada’s mandatory vaccination policy as outlined that all athletes, coaches, volunteers and spectators will need to provide proof of full vaccination to participate in the 2021 Canadian Cross Country Championships.