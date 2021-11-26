Connect with us

Where to watch the Nike Cross Regionals this weekend?
Where to watch the 2021 Canadian Cross Country Championships?

RESULTS-Manchester Road Race selected results; Flanagan, Kelati grab impressive wins

How to watch the 85th Manchester Road Race Thanksgiving Day run live stream

2021 Texas A&M Reveille Invitational indoor meet schedule

Jacob Kiplimo breaks world half marathon record in Lisbon
Watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals this weekend

Where to watch the Nike Cross Regionals this weekend?

Watch the Nike Cross Regionals this weekend for free on Runnerspace.com with live results and updates also available for those looking for it.

Published

The Nike Cross Regionals will continue this weekend and you can watch both the NXR Southeast and the NXR New York / Northeast events live online. Both events on Saturday, November 27th, will be available for free viewing via Runnerspace.com, while NikeCrossNationals.com will have the exclusive links to watch the full replay of the races. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Action from the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Northeast / New York will be broadcast live from Bowdoin Park, Wappingers Falls, NY, starting at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the NXR Southeast Nike Cross Regionals will get underway at 8:05 a.m. ET.

RESULTS-Manchester Road Race selected results; Flanagan, Kelati grab impressive wins

Where To Watch The NXR New York Nike Cross Regionals?

NXR NY Info | Results | Videos | Photos

BROADCAST SCHEDULE
8:45 a.m. Broadcast Begins
9:00 a.m. Boys Open New York 5K
9:30 a.m. Girls Open New York 5K
10:00 a.m. Girls Open Northeast 5K
10:30 a.m. Boys Open Northeast 5K
11:45 a.m. NXR Championship Show Begins
11:49 a.m. Boys New York Team Championship Introductions   
12:05 p.m. Boys New York Championship Race 5K   
12:29 p.m. Girls New York Championship Team Introductions   
12:45 p.m. Girls New York Championship Race 5K
1:14 p.m. Boys Northeast Team Championship Introductions
1:30 p.m. Boys Northeast Team Championship Race 5K
1:54 p.m. Girls Northeast Team Championship Introductions
2:10 p.m. Girls Northeast Team Championship Race 5K
2:40 p.m. NXR Championship Show End
2:40 p.m. USATF Kids Race
3:30 p.m. Broadcast Ends

Where To Watch The NXR Southeast Nike Cross Regionals?

MEET DATE & LOCATION
11.27.2021
WakeMed Soccer Park
Cary, NC

Watch Live Here

NXR SE Info | Results | Videos | Photos

BROADCAST SCHEDULE
8:05 a.m. Broadcast Begins
8:20 a.m. Girls Rising Stars 5K
8:45 a.m. Boys Rising Stars 5K
9:10 a.m. Girls Open Invitational 5K
9:35 a.m. Boys Open Invitational 5K
10:15 a.m. NXR Championship Show Begins
10:19 a.m. Boys Team Championship Introductions   
10:40 a.m. Boys Championship Race 5K   
11:10 a.m. Girls Championship Team Introductions   
11:20 a.m. Girls Championship Race 5K
11:45 a.m. NXR Championship Show End
11:55 a.m. Community Race 5K
12:45 p.m. Broadcast Ends

