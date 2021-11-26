Where to watch the Nike Cross Regionals this weekend?

The Nike Cross Regionals will continue this weekend and you can watch both the NXR Southeast and the NXR New York / Northeast events live online. Both events on Saturday, November 27th, will be available for free viewing via Runnerspace.com, while NikeCrossNationals.com will have the exclusive links to watch the full replay of the races. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.
Action from the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Northeast / New York will be broadcast live from Bowdoin Park, Wappingers Falls, NY, starting at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile, the NXR Southeast Nike Cross Regionals will get underway at 8:05 a.m. ET.
Where To Watch The NXR New York Nike Cross Regionals?
NXR NY Info | Results | Videos | Photos
BROADCAST SCHEDULE
8:45 a.m. Broadcast Begins
9:00 a.m. Boys Open New York 5K
9:30 a.m. Girls Open New York 5K
10:00 a.m. Girls Open Northeast 5K
10:30 a.m. Boys Open Northeast 5K
11:45 a.m. NXR Championship Show Begins
11:49 a.m. Boys New York Team Championship Introductions
12:05 p.m. Boys New York Championship Race 5K
12:29 p.m. Girls New York Championship Team Introductions
12:45 p.m. Girls New York Championship Race 5K
1:14 p.m. Boys Northeast Team Championship Introductions
1:30 p.m. Boys Northeast Team Championship Race 5K
1:54 p.m. Girls Northeast Team Championship Introductions
2:10 p.m. Girls Northeast Team Championship Race 5K
2:40 p.m. NXR Championship Show End
2:40 p.m. USATF Kids Race
3:30 p.m. Broadcast Ends
Where To Watch The NXR Southeast Nike Cross Regionals?
MEET DATE & LOCATION
11.27.2021
WakeMed Soccer Park
Cary, NC
NXR SE Info | Results | Videos | Photos
BROADCAST SCHEDULE
8:05 a.m. Broadcast Begins
8:20 a.m. Girls Rising Stars 5K
8:45 a.m. Boys Rising Stars 5K
9:10 a.m. Girls Open Invitational 5K
9:35 a.m. Boys Open Invitational 5K
10:15 a.m. NXR Championship Show Begins
10:19 a.m. Boys Team Championship Introductions
10:40 a.m. Boys Championship Race 5K
11:10 a.m. Girls Championship Team Introductions
11:20 a.m. Girls Championship Race 5K
11:45 a.m. NXR Championship Show End
11:55 a.m. Community Race 5K
12:45 p.m. Broadcast Ends