Where to watch the Nike Cross Regionals this weekend?

The Nike Cross Regionals will continue this weekend and you can watch both the NXR Southeast and the NXR New York / Northeast events live online. Both events on Saturday, November 27th, will be available for free viewing via Runnerspace.com, while NikeCrossNationals.com will have the exclusive links to watch the full replay of the races. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Action from the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals Northeast / New York will be broadcast live from Bowdoin Park, Wappingers Falls, NY, starting at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the NXR Southeast Nike Cross Regionals will get underway at 8:05 a.m. ET.

Where To Watch The NXR New York Nike Cross Regionals?

NXR NY Info | Results | Videos | Photos

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

8:45 a.m. Broadcast Begins

9:00 a.m. Boys Open New York 5K

9:30 a.m. Girls Open New York 5K

10:00 a.m. Girls Open Northeast 5K

10:30 a.m. Boys Open Northeast 5K

11:45 a.m. NXR Championship Show Begins

11:49 a.m. Boys New York Team Championship Introductions

12:05 p.m. Boys New York Championship Race 5K

12:29 p.m. Girls New York Championship Team Introductions

12:45 p.m. Girls New York Championship Race 5K

1:14 p.m. Boys Northeast Team Championship Introductions

1:30 p.m. Boys Northeast Team Championship Race 5K

1:54 p.m. Girls Northeast Team Championship Introductions

2:10 p.m. Girls Northeast Team Championship Race 5K

2:40 p.m. NXR Championship Show End

2:40 p.m. USATF Kids Race

3:30 p.m. Broadcast Ends

Where To Watch The NXR Southeast Nike Cross Regionals?

MEET DATE & LOCATION

11.27.2021

WakeMed Soccer Park

Cary, NC

Watch Live Here

NXR SE Info | Results | Videos | Photos

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

8:05 a.m. Broadcast Begins

8:20 a.m. Girls Rising Stars 5K

8:45 a.m. Boys Rising Stars 5K

9:10 a.m. Girls Open Invitational 5K

9:35 a.m. Boys Open Invitational 5K

10:15 a.m. NXR Championship Show Begins

10:19 a.m. Boys Team Championship Introductions

10:40 a.m. Boys Championship Race 5K

11:10 a.m. Girls Championship Team Introductions

11:20 a.m. Girls Championship Race 5K

11:45 a.m. NXR Championship Show End

11:55 a.m. Community Race 5K

12:45 p.m. Broadcast Ends