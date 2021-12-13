2021 Bahrain Royal International Night Half Marathon results; Gebreslase, Kiplimo secure titles

Connect with us

Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia with her first marathon

Main News

Results and recap from the 2021 Bahrain Royal International Night Half Marathon on Sunday (12). Gotytom Gebreslase & Philemon Kiplimo win titles.

Published

Results and recap from the 2021 Bahrain Royal International Night Half Marathon on Sunday (12). The event is a World Athletics Label road race which returned for its second edition this year.

Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase and Kenya’s Philemon Kiplimo cross the finish line first in the women’s and men’s races.

Gebreslase picked up an impressive victory on the women’s side after she improved her half marathon PB to 1:05:36 en route to beating her closest challenger by 11 seconds.

In fact, the 26-year-old got the better of favourite Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain, who is the Olympic 10,000m silver medallist.

Gezahegne, on her half marathon debut, finished second with 1:05:47, while Sheila Kiprotich of Kenya secured third place in 1:07:01. She was followed by her Kenyan compatriots Irene Cheptai (1:07:05) and Daisy Cherotich (1:07:11) in fourth and fifth, respectively.

It was a much closer finish in the men’s race, with Kiplimo outsprinting his countrymen Collins Koros and Mathew Kimeli to the tape.

Kiplimo and Koros were both credited with a time of 1:00:01, while Kimeli took third place with 1:00:04.

Kenyan athletes secured the top five spots, as Titus Mbishei finished fourth in 1:00:23 and Geoffrey Koech took fifth in 1:00:24.

2021 Bahrain Royal International Night Half Marathon Results

Women’s Half Marathon Final

  1. Gotytom GEBRESLASE ETH 1:05:36
  2. Kalkidan GEZAHEGNE BRN 1:05:47
  3. Sheila Chepkirui KIPROTICH KEN 1:07:01
  4. Irene CHEPTAI KEN 1:07:05
  5. Daisy CHEROTICH KEN 1:07:11
  6. Hawi FEYSA ETH 1:07:21
  7. Betty Chepkemoi KIBET KEN 1:07:44
  8. Bosena MULATE ETH 1:07:49
  9. Dawit SEYAUM ETH 1:07:52
  10. Purity KOMEN KEN 1:07:53
  11. Brillian Jepkorir KIPKOECH KEN 1:07:54
  12. Nigsti HAFTU ETH 1:08:02
  13. Sandrafelis Chebet TUEI KEN 1:09:53
  14. Emebet NIGUSE ETH 1:09:59
  15. Buzunesh GETACHEW ETH 1:10:49
  16. Bontu Edao REBITU BRN 1:13:00
  17. Aamelmal TAGEL ETH 1:17:05

Men’s Half Marathon Final

  1. Philemon KIPLIMO KEN 1:00:01
  2. Collins KOROS KEN 1:00:01
  3. Mathew KIMELI KEN 1:00:04
  4. Titus Kipjumba MBISHEI KEN 1:00:23
  5. Geoffrey KOECH KEN 1:00:24
  6. Jemal Yimer MEKONNEN ETH 1:00:29
  7. Albert ROP BRN 1:01:31
  8. Haftu TEKLU ETH 1:01:40
  9. Diribi BOKI ETH 1:01:41
  10. Samir JOUAHER MAR 1:01:42
  11. Birhanu BALEW BRN 1:01:44
  12. Josphat TANUI KEN 1:01:51
  13. Zelalem BACHA BRN 1:01:56
  14. Elijah KIBIWOTT KEN 1:02:49
  15. Hailemaryam KIROS ETH 1:02:50
  16. Joshua Lemushen NAKERI BRN 1:03:08
  17. Abdinasir ELMI BRN 1:04:09
  18. Getaye GELAW ETH 1:04:14
  19. Bart VAN NUNEN NED 1:04:23
  20. Tesfaye DEMEKE ETH 1:05:13
  21. Philip Kibungei TARBEI KEN 1:05:47
  22. Tadesse TESFAHUN ETH 1:06:40
  23. Maali TAUR BRN 1:07:56
  24. Yasine MHIMDA MAR 1:11:27

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

