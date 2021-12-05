2021 USATF Half Marathon Championships Results; victories for Mantz, D’Amato

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Results and report as the final stop on the 2021 USATF Running Circuit presented by Toyota did not disappoint. On Sunday (5), Keira D’Amato and Conner Mantz secured respective titles at the USATF Half Marathon Championships in Hardeeville, South Carolina.

The women’s race title went to D’Amato, who entered Sunday’s race brimming with confidence, didn’t disappoint herself and her fans as she pushed the pace over the last part of the race to cross the finish line with her arms raised and a smile on her face in a new personal best time of 1:07:55.

D’Amato’s previous half-marathon best prior to Sunday’s race was 1:08:57, set one year ago at the Michigan Pro Ekiden.

Natosha Rogers, who ran in the lead pack from early in the race, held off the late-race surge from Dakotah Lindwurm to place second overall also in a personal best of 1:09:36.

Lindwurm, who ran an excellent second half of the race, was rewarded with a podium spot in third place at 1:09:40, while Lauren Paquette ran home in fourth-place with a time of 1:09:46, on her debut over the half marathon distance.

Morley held on over the final miles to place fifth in 1:09:57, edging out Erika Kemp, who placed sixth in 1:10:38. Kieffer faded a bit in the later stages of the race, but still place seventh overall in 1:10:44, while Maggie Montoya ran 1:11:21, Susanna Sullivan ran 1:11:58, and Jessie Cardin crossed in 1:12:08, as the trio took eighth through tenth.

Conner Mantz continues championship form

On the men’s side, Reigning NCAA cross country champion Conner Mantz of Brigham Young University (BYU) led the way early and then used his trademark final push to cross the finish in 1:00:55 in his half marathon debut.

Mantz showed his championship-level form, pulling away from Chelanga to claim his first USATF title, crossing the finish in 1:00:55 in his official debut over the half marathon distance.

The 24-year-old ran 1:02:59 at the high altitude and mostly downhill Deseret News Half-Marathon in Salt Lake City in July, and Sunday’s performance was even quicker.

Sam Chelanga, finished second in 1:00:55, just short of his lifetime best, while third place went to Nico Montanez, who ran a PB of 1:01:13.

Lawi Lalang, who ran up front early in the race, faded to 10th place in 1:02:49.

2021 USATF Half Marathon Championships Results

Male Results

Conner Mantz (232) 24 1:00:55 Sam Chelanga (114) 36 1:00:59 Nico Montanez (163) 28 1:01:13 Clayton Young (235) 28 1:01:18 Futsum Zienasellassie (208) 28 1:01:21 Augustus Maiyo (221) 38 1:01:33 Leonard Korir (146) 34 1:01:43 Morgan Pearson (176) 28 1:01:47 Frank Lara (150) 26 1:02:19 Lawi Lalang (148) 30 1:02:49 Eric Hamer (135) 24 1:02:58 Sydney Gidabuday (128) 25 1:03:32 Joel Reichow (181) 28 1:03:38 Mark Parrish (175) 30 1:04:04 Turner Wiley (206) 28 1:04:08 Allen Sumrall (197) 27 1:04:13 Malcolm Richards (209) 39 1:04:20 Daniel Docherty (120) 32 1:04:26 Donnie Cowart (116) 36 1:04:41 Alejandro Martinez Ambrosio (220) 24 1:04:41

Female Results

Keira D’Amato (117) 37 Finish 1:07:55 Natosha Rogers (185) 30 Finish 1:09:36 Dakotah Lindwurm (152) 26 Finish 1:09:40 Lauren Paquette (174) 35 Finish 1:09:46 Makena Morley (165) 25 Finish 1:09:57 Erika Kemp (144) 26 Finish 1:10:38 Allie Kieffer (218) 34 Finish 1:10:44 Maggie Montoya (223) 26 Finish 1:11:21 Susanna Sullivan (196) 31 Finish 1:11:58 Jessie Cardin (109) 25 Finish 1:12:08 Tristin Van Ord (200) 27 Finish 1:12:54 Aisling Cuffe (214) 28 Finish 1:12:57 Melissa Dock (121) 39 Finish 1:13:32 Mackenzie Caldwell (213) 25 Finish 1:13:36 Kate Sanborn (187) 23 Finish 1:13:55 Emily Kearney (39) 26 Finish 1:14:26 Emma Spencer (194) 31 Finish 1:14:29 Kelsey Beckmann (108) 30 Finish 1:14:33 Stephanie Sherman (190) 24 Finish 1:14:40 Annmarie Tuxbury (198) 27 Finish 1:14:46

