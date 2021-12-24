Connect with us

Briana Williams hunts faster times in 2022; targets World Championships and Commonwealth Games
Record holder Grant Holloway to race at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Follow the Marine Corps Holiday Classic

Star-studded men’s 3k field assembled for Millrose Games

Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs to return to action in February

Results: 2021 Cross Internacional de Venta de Banos
Briana-Williams-of-Jamaica-at-Tokyo-2020
Briana Williams of Jamaica at Tokyo 2020 before the women's 4x100m relay starts

Jamaican young sprint superstar Briana Williams is staying patient as she looks to run faster than she’s ever gone before in the 2022 season.

Published

Talented young Jamaican sprinter Briana Williams vows to run faster than she’s ever gone before in the 2022 season. The Olympic relay gold medalist missed out on running an individual event at the Games in Tokyo this past summer and she’s aiming to make the senior team in the 100m and 200m for the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

Williams teamed up with Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson to set a national record of 41.02 seconds en route to winning the 4x100m relay gold medal in Tokyo, but she’s targeting an individual spot for the World Championships in Eugene, USA, and the Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom.

The 19-year-old owns personal bests of 10.97secs for the 100m and 22.50 secs for the 200m.

Williams says fast times will come

READ MORE: Jamaica misses WR but dominates women’s 4x100m relay

“I just want to go faster than my personal best,” the 2018 World Junior Championships sprint double champion said in the Jamaica Observer.

“I know I will do that based on how well my training has been going so far, and I am looking forward to the season.”

Double-double Olympic sprint champion Thompson-Herah, who owns the No. 2 fastest times in both the women’s 100m and 200m on the all-time list at 10.54 secs and 21.53 secs, and two-time Olympic 100m gold medalist Fraser-Pryce, who owns the third-fastest time in the 100m at 10.60 secs, have posted some of the fastest times ever by women in the short sprints during the just-concluded season.

READ ALSO: [Watch Video] Fraser-Pryce (10.60) beats Thompson-Herah (10.64) in Lausanne

And as she watched her teammates dominate the women’s sprints in the 2021 campaign, Williams admits that she’s staying patient in her bid to emulate some of the greatest of all time.

“My time will come to run fast,” she added.

