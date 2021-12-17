Christian Coleman to make his return at Millrose Games

American sprinter Christian Coleman will return from an 18-month suspension. The 100m world champion, in Doha in 2019, was suspended for not respecting the localization rules inherent in the fight against doping.

The American is scheduled to make his return at the Millrose Games in New York next month (January 29).

This competition will be the first contested since February 2020 by the 25-year-old athlete. “I think it will be emotional to come back here and finally show my worth again,” Coleman told Reuters.

Usain Bolt's record as a goal

Referring to his localization issues, he said, “I think it leads to being more responsible.” The Atlanta native never failed a doping test, but was suspended after three location failures. “These are the rules and I just have to improve,” he continued.

In conclusion, Coleman announced his intention to return to his best level, while he did not stop training during his suspension.

“I want to win. The ultimate goal is to return for the World Championships. And the more time goes by, the more I think it is possible to break Usain Bolt’s world record. I want people to remember me as one of the legends, the greatest sprinters in the United States.

