Christian Coleman vs Trayvon Bromell over 60m at Millrose Games

NEW YORK, NY – Christian Coleman, the 60m world record holder who has not competed in nearly two years, will return to the track during the 114th Millrose Games on Saturday, January 29th. In his first race back, Coleman will square off against Trayvon Bromell, the fastest man in the world in 2021, at The Armory New Balance Track & Field Center.

This competition will be the first contested since February 2020 by the 25-year-old athlete. “I think it will be emotional to come back here and finally show my worth again,” Coleman said.

Coleman was on top of the track world in 2019, winning two gold medals at the World Championships in the 100m and the 4x100m relay. This followed his 60m world record of 6.34 seconds, which was set in February 2018.

Looking ahead, Coleman has his eyes on Usain Bolt’s 100m world record of 9.58 seconds.

“As time goes on, I think it is possible,” said Coleman, who ran a personal best of 9.76 in winning the 2019 World Championships.

Coleman mentioned he wants to be remembered as “one of the great competitors in sport.” He added: “I want people to think of me as one of the legends, one of the great sprinters who have come through the USA ranks.”

Coleman chose the Millrose Games for a return and will be highly motivated after missing the Tokyo Olympics.

Standing in the way is Bromell, who ran a world-leading 100m time of 9.76 seconds in 2021, a mark that tied him with Coleman as the sixth fastest man of all time.

Bromell was the 2016 60m world indoor champion and a Rio Olympian, leading many to project him as the successor to Usain Bolt. A series of injuries derailed Bromell’s career, but he returned with a vengeance in 2021, dominating the domestic circuit and winning the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Bromell, 26, will look to use the Millrose Games as a springboard as he hopes to take the next step against elite international competition.

“This will be my first time at Millrose and I’m looking forward to something great,” Bromell said.

Also in the field is the Jamaican Omar McLeod, the 2016 Olympic gold medal winner in the 110m hurdles, and the sixth fastest hurdler of all time. McLeod will look to test his flat speed against Coleman and Bromell before gearing up for another season of world-class hurdling.

The Millrose Games is the most storied event in indoor track and field. Stay tuned over the coming weeks as more athletes are announced for the 114th Millrose Games.