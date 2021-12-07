Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Duplantis to compete at the Karlsruhe indoor meeting
Advertisement

Main News

World champion Athing Mu, Ajee' Wilson set for Millrose Games 800m clash

Main News

Watch the 2021 Golden Fly Series video highlights, recaps and results

Main News

Top results from the 2021 California International Marathon; Gregg and Vaughn win titles

Main News

2021 USATF Half Marathon Championships Results; victories for Mantz, D’Amato

Main News

Results from the 2021 Valencia Marathon; Cherono and Jelagat win titles
Armand Duplantis clears the bar during the pole vault at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League
Armand Duplantis clears the bar during the pole vault at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League

Main News

Duplantis to compete at the Karlsruhe indoor meeting

Olympic champion and world record-holder Mondo Duplantis is one of the first big names already confirmed to compete at the 2022 Meeting Karlsruhe.

Published

The Init Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe has welcomed numerous global medallists in its 38-year history, and the upcoming edition of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting will add Mondo Duplantis to that list on 28 January 2022.

The Olympic champion and world record-holder is one of the first big names confirmed for the meeting, and he’s already thinking about breaking the meeting record of 5.95m, set last year by Renaud Lavillenie.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’m really looking forward to Karlsruhe and the meeting,” said the Swedish vaulter. “The indoor season is very important to me, also in terms of preparation for the summer.

READ MORE: World champion Athing Mu, Ajee’ Wilson set for Millrose Games 800m clash

“I’ve never been to Karlsruhe before, but I’ve heard of this great meeting from many of my competitors. If nobody has cleared six metres in Karlsruhe yet, then it’s time to make it happen. And that’s what I want to do.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Duplantis has dominated the event in recent years. In 2020 he set world records of 6.17m and 6.18m during the indoor season, then went on to clear 6.15m in Rome – the highest outdoor vault in history. His undefeated 2020 campaign led to him being named the Male World Athlete of the Year.

His 2021 season was no less impressive, as he notched up 15 victories and 14 six-metre clearances, setting world-leading marks of 6.10m indoors and outdoors. He also attempted a world record height of 6.19m at 12 of his competitions and came close to clearing it on several occasions.

In Karlsruhe next month he will be up against a trio of strong German vaulters, comprising World Championships fourth-place finisher Bo Kanda Lita Baehre, national champion and Olympic finalist Oleg Zernikel, and German indoor champion Torben Blech.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In line with local restrictions, organisers of the meeting hope to have about 750 spectators at the Karlsruhe Messehalle. Tickets will go on sale on 8 December. More information can be found on the meeting website.

For more information please click here

For more track and field news and coverage please visit the World-Track.org homepage, as well as our Featured 2021-2022 Upcoming Meets And Results.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Athing-Mu-women's-800-all-time-list Athing-Mu-women's-800-all-time-list

Main News

World champion Athing Mu, Ajee’ Wilson set for Millrose Games 800m clash

American 800m stars Athing Mu and Ajee' Wilson will be on center stage at the 114th Millrose Games on Saturday, January 29th. Preview below.

12 hours ago
Holly-Bradshaw-of-Great-Britain-2021-Golden-Fly-Series Holly-Bradshaw-of-Great-Britain-2021-Golden-Fly-Series

Main News

Watch the 2021 Golden Fly Series video highlights, recaps and results

Video highlights results and recap of the 2021 Golden Fly Series, which took place on the paradise island of Phuket in Thailand on Saturday...

2 days ago
Wesley-Kiptoo-of-Iowa-State Wesley-Kiptoo-of-Iowa-State

Main News

Wesley Kiptoo moves up to No. 3 on 5000m indoor all-time collegiate chart

Wesley Kiptoo of Iowa State shot to No. 3 on the collegiate all-time 5000m chart with his 13:14.74 run at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season...

3 days ago
John-Obiena-of-the-Philippines John-Obiena-of-the-Philippines

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Golden Fly Series in Thailand?

Watch and follow the 2021 Golden Fly Series on the paradise island of Phuket in Thailand on Saturday (4). Live streaming will be available...

4 days ago