Duplantis to compete at the Karlsruhe indoor meeting

The Init Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe has welcomed numerous global medallists in its 38-year history, and the upcoming edition of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting will add Mondo Duplantis to that list on 28 January 2022.

The Olympic champion and world record-holder is one of the first big names confirmed for the meeting, and he’s already thinking about breaking the meeting record of 5.95m, set last year by Renaud Lavillenie.

“I’m really looking forward to Karlsruhe and the meeting,” said the Swedish vaulter. “The indoor season is very important to me, also in terms of preparation for the summer.

“I’ve never been to Karlsruhe before, but I’ve heard of this great meeting from many of my competitors. If nobody has cleared six metres in Karlsruhe yet, then it’s time to make it happen. And that’s what I want to do.”

Duplantis has dominated the event in recent years. In 2020 he set world records of 6.17m and 6.18m during the indoor season, then went on to clear 6.15m in Rome – the highest outdoor vault in history. His undefeated 2020 campaign led to him being named the Male World Athlete of the Year.

His 2021 season was no less impressive, as he notched up 15 victories and 14 six-metre clearances, setting world-leading marks of 6.10m indoors and outdoors. He also attempted a world record height of 6.19m at 12 of his competitions and came close to clearing it on several occasions.

In Karlsruhe next month he will be up against a trio of strong German vaulters, comprising World Championships fourth-place finisher Bo Kanda Lita Baehre, national champion and Olympic finalist Oleg Zernikel, and German indoor champion Torben Blech.

In line with local restrictions, organisers of the meeting hope to have about 750 spectators at the Karlsruhe Messehalle. Tickets will go on sale on 8 December. More information can be found on the meeting website.

