NEW YORK, NY – The indoor track & field season is heating up for the holidays, as more than a dozen meets have already been held at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center. Up next is one of the country’s largest and most prestigious invitationals of the indoor season: the 22nd Annual Marine Corps Holiday Classic.

The two-day Marine Corps Holiday Classic is scheduled for Tuesday, December 28th, and Wednesday, December 29th.

How to follow the Marine Corps Holiday Classic?

The Holiday Classic serves as a showcase for the United States Marine Corps, who will be honored during Wednesday’s Opening Ceremony. This meet provides an opportunity for the Marines to purposefully engage with high school student-athletes, and share leadership lessons that will help enable future success In between events, athletes can test their strength in the Marine Corps Pull-Up Challenge for the chance to win various prizes.

“We always look forward to being a part of the Marine Corps Holiday Classic. The opportunity for Marines and athletes to share what they do with each other during this event is so special,” said Captain Robert Zieser-Misenheimer, Executive Officer of Recruiting Station New York.

“We are delighted to welcome back the United States Marine Corps Holiday Classic to The Armory said Rita Finkel, Armory Foundation Co-President. “There is always a special energy when the Marines are in the building, and we are counting on this being true again, for the 22nd year in a row.”

Roughly 2,000 student-athletes are expected to take part in this year’s meet, making the Marine Corps Holiday Classic one of the largest indoor events in the nation. Some of the country’s premier student-athletes scheduled to compete include:

· Sanaa Hebron (Neshaminy, PA, US #3 at 400m)

· Micah Trusty (Friends Central, PA, US #2 at 800m)

· David Joseph (North Rockland, NY, US #3 at 55m hurdles)

· Jaavier Jackson (Cardinal Hayes, NY, US #3 at 300m).

The Marine Corps Holiday Classic also will honor five student-athletes with the Semper Fi award.

“Semper Fi means always faithful,” said Armory Director of Track & Field Bassett Thompson. “These student-athletes are ‘faithful’ members of their track teams that are coachable, reliable, disciplined, and willing to step in when called upon in any way in order to aid in their team’s success.”

This year’s recipients of the Semper Fi award are Diana Campbell of Bronx High of Science; Jabari Bacriffe of Mount Vernon High School; Alexandra Williams of Elmont Memorial High School; Tori Daniels of Valley Stream South; and Steven Elcock of Baldwin High School.

Reserved seating is available for this exciting two-day spectacle.