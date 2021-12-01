How and where to watch the 2021 World Athletics Awards?

The World Athletics Awards 2021 will be staged as a virtual event this year on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and you can watch the live streaming coverage of the event. The event is being held to celebrate the outstanding individual performances of the year, in addition to “honoring and recognizing organizations from around the world in what has been another memorable and sometimes challenging year.”

Watch the live streaming coverage as 10 awards will be presented at the World Athletics Awards 2021, which will begin at 12pm ET on Wednesday. The event will be streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube channel and Facebook page. The ceremony will be hosted by marathon great Paula Radcliffe and long jump star Jazmin Sawyers.

World Athletes of the Year

The most eagerly-anticipated of the 10 awards will be Female and Male World Athlete of the Year, recognising the top-performing athletes of 2021. A three-way voting process – split between the World Athletics Council, the World Athletics Family, and the worldwide community of athletics fans – determined the five female and five male finalists.

This year’s female finalists:

• Sifan Hassan, Netherlands

• Faith Kipyegon, Kenya

• Sydney McLaughlin, USA

• Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela

• Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica

And this year’s male finalists:

• Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda

• Ryan Crouser, USA

• Mondo Duplantis, Sweden

• Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya

• Karsten Warholm, Norway

Female and Male Rising Stars

These awards shine the spotlight on the top U20 athletes of the year.

This year’s female nominees:

• Keely Hodgkinson, Great Britain

• Silja Kosonen, Finland

• Christine Mboma, Namibia

• Athing Mu, USA

• Zerfe Wondemagegn, Ethiopia

And this year’s male nominees:

• Sean Burrell, USA

• Erriyon Knighton, USA

• Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Kenya

• Tadese Worku, Ethiopia

• Sasha Zhoya, France

Coaching Achievement Award

Given to a coach who has helped athletes thrive.



Inspiration Award

This award will recognise an individual or group of individuals whose efforts have resulted in a particularly inspiring athletics event or experience.



Member Federations Award

First awarded last year, the Member Federation Award honours a national governing body that has gone above and beyond to serve its athletes, fans and greater community.

The six nominees, listed alphabetically, are:

• Athletics Australia (AUS) – Oceania

• Athletics Kenya (KEN) – Africa

• Czech Athletic Federation (CZE) – Europe

• Federacion Costarricense de Atletismo (CRC) – North & Central America and the Caribbean

• Federacion Ecuatoriana de Atletismo (ECU) – South America

• Japan Association of Athletics Federations (JPN) – Asia

Woman of the Year Award

Recognising a woman who has dedicated her life to the sport of athletics.



President’s Award

This award recognises and honours exceptional service to athletics.



Athletics Photograph of the Year

Awarded to the best athletics photograph of 2021, as decided by an expert panel of judges, who whittled down 112 entries to this year’s three finalists:

• Ryan Pierse, Getty Images

• Matthias Hangst, Getty Images

• Vegard Grott, Bildbyran

World Athletics