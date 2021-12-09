Connect with us

Duplantis to compete at the Karlsruhe indoor meeting

World champion Athing Mu, Ajee' Wilson set for Millrose Games 800m clash

Watch the 2021 Golden Fly Series video highlights, recaps and results

Top results from the 2021 California International Marathon; Gregg and Vaughn win titles

2021 USATF Half Marathon Championships Results; victories for Mantz, D’Amato
Indiana-Track-Field-Hoosier-Open
Indiana Track & Field indoor track and field

How to follow the Indiana Hoosier Open live results?

Follow the Indiana Hoosier Open meeting on Friday (10) inside Gladstein Field House with live results and updates slated to start at 3:45 pm.

Published

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The early collegiate indoor season continues this week with another solid lineup, including the Indiana Hoosier Open meeting on Friday (10) inside Gladstein Field House. The meeting is the indoor season opener for Indiana, and Hoosier will entertain eight other teams.

Action on Friday will get underway with the first event at 3:45 p.m. and live results and updates will be available for those wishing to follow online. Running events will begin at 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Watch the 2021 Golden Fly Series video highlights, recaps and results

How to follow the Indiana Hoosier Open?

Hoosier Open | Bloomington, Ind. | Gladstein Field House  
First Field Event – 3:45 p.m. ET
First Track Event – 4:30 p.m. ET
Live Results | Schedule of Events | Meet Program | Meet Information

Participating Teams
 
Indiana will welcome eight other teams for its 2021-2022 indoor season opener to the Hoosiers Open. The Hoosiers will battle with Ball State, Cincinnati, Lindsey Wilson, Lipscomb, McKendree, Miami (OH), Ohio, and Saint Louis.

List of events taking part in the Indiana Hoosier Open?

Women’s track schedule of events – 60m hurdle trials, 60m trials, mile, 400m, 500m, 1000m, 200m, 300m, 3000m, and 4x400m relay.
 
Women field schedule of events – Weight throw, shot put, long jump, pole vault, and high jump.
 
Men’s track schedule of events – 60m hurdle trials, 60m trials, mile, 400m, 500m, 1000m, 5000m, 3000m, and 4x400m relay.
 
Men’s field schedule of events – Long jump, triple jump, pole vault, and high jump

Among the highlighted athletes slated to take part in the Indiana Hoosier Open season opener on Friday are sprinter Rikkoi Brathwaite (60m), thrower Maddy Pollard (Shot Put), endurance runners Ben Veatch (5000m), Cooper Williams (800m), and jumper Nathan Stone (Pole Vault).

READ MORE: Top results from the 2021 California International Marathon; Gregg and Vaughn win titles

For more track and field news and coverage please visit the World-Track.org homepage, as well as our Featured 2021-2022 Upcoming Meets And Results.

