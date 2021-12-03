How to watch 21 Clemson Opener indoor meet

The 2021 Clemson Opener indoor meet will take place on Friday (3) and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meet online and on your television.

Live television and webcast will be on the ACC Network and you can follow the action via your provider. How to Get ACCN.

Live Results || Watch Live on ACCNX || Meet Schedule || Track Heat Sheets || Field Heat Sheets

Please be prepared to log into your TV provider on ESPN’s webpage after clicking the “Watch Live” link above. This weekend’s Clemson Invitational meet will be exclusively provided via ACCNX.

Select event video will stream live via ESPN ACC Network Extra, and live results are available via Adkins Timing. Fans can also access updates via official social media accounts, @ClemsonTrackXC.

The Clemson Opener will take place at the school’s Indoor Track & Field Complex.

The Tigers welcome 16 teams for the Clemson Opener. Action will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, as the men’s pole vault, high jump and weight throw begin along with the women’s long jump. Track events will begin at 11:40 a.m. with the women’s 600m event.

Teams taking part at today’s meet are: Anderson (S.C.), Clayton State, Clemson, Florida A&M, Florida State, Furman, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Life, Limestone, South Carolina, South Carolina State, Southeastern U., Southern Wesleyan, UNAT-Southeastern U., UNAT-Southern Wesleyan, Unattached, Western Carolina

2021 COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Given present state gathering restrictions and modified operations protocols due to COVID-19, attendance at the venue will be limited to essential participants only. As is the standard at many NCAA Indoor facilities this season, this will allow for adequate social distancing for coaching staffs, participating student-athletes and meet officials. No student-athlete or staff guests will be permitted inside the facility.