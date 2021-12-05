How to watch Christopher Newport Holiday Open indoor meet?

Watch live streaming coverage of the Christopher Newport Holiday Open on Sunday (5), as the Captains kick off the 2021-22 indoor campaign at the Freeman Center. A total of eight teams are down to compete at the all-day meet to close out what was a busy first weekend on the 2021-2022 college indoor calendar.

A live stream at CNUsports.com and live updated results will be available from the Christopher Newport Holiday Open with the hosts providing the following links for fans to stay on track with all the coverage. Live Results || Video Stream

The competition gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET with the men’s weight throw and long jump, while the pole vault, high jump, shot put, and triple jump are other field events on the list for today.

Meanwhile, the track disciplines begin with the 60 meters hurdles at noon with the 60m dash, 400m, 5000m, 200m, mile, and 800m also among the running events. Overall, there are 30 total disciplines that will take place throughout the day.

The Christopher Newport squad will be joined by fellow Coast-to-Coast Conference members Salisbury and Mary Washington along with Virginia Wesleyan, Methodist, Richmond, and Hampton.

The Captains are delighted to be back in action this year hosting meets with their last appearance at the Freeman Center coming in March 2020. The last two seasons were heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more track and field news and coverage please visit the World-Track.org homepage, as well as our Featured 2021-2022 Upcoming Meets And Results.