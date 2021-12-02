How to watch the 2021 BU Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener?

BOSTON — The college 2021 indoor season begins on Saturday with the 2021 BU Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meet on FloTrack.

To watch the live streaming webcast of the Boston University host meet, you will need to have a FloTrack account and if you don’t have one, please click on the link and SIGN UP HERE! You already have account just click here to watch live streaming. For all the Live results

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2021 BU Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener will be at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center and the meet will feature elite races for both the Men’s and Women’s 3000m and 5000m races, according to the organizers. The top heats will feature rabbits targeting the following paces: Men’s 5000m: Heat 1 – 13:30, Heat 2 – 13:50; Men’s 3000m: Heat 1 – 7:50; Women’s 5000m: Heat 1 – 15:30 / Heat 2 – 15:50; Women’s 3000m: Heat 1 – 9:00.

READ MORE: World record-holder Duplantis to compete at Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Action is slated to begin at 11:00 am with the High Jump for women’s, followed by the men’s event, while the running schedule kicks off with the heats of the women’s 60m hurdles, also at 11:00 am, followed by the men’s 60m hurdles trials at 11:07 am.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among the track events listed to take place at the 2021 BU Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener are the mile runs, 60m, 200m, 300m, 400m, 800m, 1000m, 3000m, 5000m, 60m hurdles and 4x400m relays for both men and women.

Meanwhile, the field events listed are the High Jump, Shot Put, Pole Vault, Long Jump, Weight Throw and Triple Jump.

The fast sections in the running events will go off first, while the the flights will the best individual entry marks will be the first ones in competition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The closing event of the meet is slated to go off at 6:00 pm.

“The only words that come to mind are ‘it’s good to be back!’,” said director of track & field Gabe Sanders. “It’s amazing being back at full capacity training with our team, and now getting the opportunity to open the doors to the TTC up to the athletics world again refreshes our pride in being a part of this institution and program.

“The fastest track in the world will have its work cut out going into another world championship year, and it’s up for the challenge.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“More importantly to us, our athletes are excited to race on their home track again, and for our first-year student-athletes, getting to experience for the first time the world-class atmosphere the Launchpad offers. It’s good to be a Terrier, and again, it’s good to be back!”