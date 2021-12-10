Follow live streaming coverage and the latest updates from the 2021 Eastbay Cross Country Championships on Saturday (11). The championships, which is formerly the Footlockers nationals, will take place in San Diego, California, and will be broadcast by the event organizers and you can Watch Live Here.

The coverage, which will be available for free viewing on the RunnerSpace network, will begin at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET with the championship buildup, while the girls’ race will get underway at 12:15 pm ET. The boys’ race is set to get going at 1:00 pm ET.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Watch Newbury Park lead 4 runners breaking high school 5k national record at Garmin RunningLane

Please remember that on-demand videos will be available after the event is over on Saturday. **The event schedule is below. The schedule above is subject to change.**

How and where to watch the 2021 Eastbay Cross Country Championships live?

Watch Live Here

Eastbay Cross Country Championships

December 11th, 2221

Morley Field Drive, San Diego, California,

92104, United States

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Eastbay XC https://t.co/WbWPGTD8b9— Eastbay Cross Country Championships (@Eastbay_XC) December 10, 2021

Natalie Cook, who dominated the 2021 Eastbay Regionals South Regional and won the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships with a stunning 16:03.93, will start as the favorite in the girls’ race at the 2021 Eastbay Cross Country Championships. I am expecting Angelina Perez, who enters with a PB of 16:54.4 from the Midwest Regionals, to be her nearest challenger. Stewart did not run at the Garmin Running Lane.

One runner who will no be racing this weekend is Jenna Hutchins, who has the best time ever over 5k at 15:58.42.

Meanwhile, on the boys’ side, a well rested Gavin Sherry is the expected front runner for the title this weekend. He should have an interesting battle with Zane Bergen, who finished fourth at Garmin RunningLane in 14:09.91 and Riley Hough, who was fifth in that same race with 14:10.56.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Marco Langon is also expected to be among the top finishers and he will certainly be pushing for a podium place.

The Newbury Park runners will compete this weekend after dominating at Garmin RunningLane.

EBXC National Course

Morley Field at Balboa Park has been the site of some of the most epic races in the history of high school cross country. From Reina’s record-setting performance to Goethal’s improbable come-from-behind win, the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships competed here have excited runners and fans. With a new name, the Eastbay Cross Country Championships will continue that tradition as national champions are crowned and history is made.