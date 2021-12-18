How to watch the 2021 Energice Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational

The 2021 Energice Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational will take place this weekend, Saturday (18) and you can watch the live broadcast from The New Balance Track & Field Center at The Armory in New York City on RunnerSpace.

Where can I watch the 2021 Energice Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational?

If you are unable to watch live coverage, you can still follow the action via live results which can be found here. Below will also include the schedule link and live result result information for the day, with the morning session slated to begin at 8:30 am ET. General Admission: Adults $12, students $5, children under 3 feet 6 inches free.

The Energice Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational broadcast will include coverage of all track events and the broadcast will be available on ArmoryTrack.com as well, but you will still require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. Don’t have one? No worries, Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS. On-demand archives of the meet will be posted here.

The broadcast will be focused on oval track events. Sprint events happening on the infield during oval races will be filmed for on-demand viewing. On-demand archives of the meet will be posted here.

Complete detail of how the event will operate can be found here. The meet is for high school teams, and high school athletes that compete on a club or unattached (they will compete in a separate division).

MEET SCHEDULE | MEET CONTRACT | LIVE RESULTS

When: Saturday, December 18th, 2021. Large schools will run FIRST starting at 8:30 am. Small schools will start at 3:15 pm

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What are the list of events at the 2021 Energice Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational?

Events: 55m, 55H, 400m, Mile, 4×200, 4×400, 4×800, High Jump, Pole Vault, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put, Weight Throw, Invitational 300, 500, Mile, Girls 3000, Boys 2 Mile

