How to watch the 2021 Golden Fly Series in Thailand?

Follow the 2021 Golden Fly Series on the paradise island of Phuket in Thailand will continue on Saturday, December 4, and the live streaming coverage will be available for free.

The popular earlier season meet will again feature some of the top pole vault and long jump athletes, including some Olympic finalists from Tokyo 2020, on a mobile facility on a mobile facility.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Olympic finalist Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines headlines the list of competitors lining up in the men’s pole vault, while Olympic finalist Ersu Sasma of Turkey and USA’s Matt Ludwig are also set to battle for the title at the beach event at Patong Viewpoint.

READ MORE:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medalist Holly Bradshaw is slated to compete in the women’s pole vault and the Briton star is among a line-up that also includes the Olympic silver medalist Anzhelika Sidorova (Authorised Neutral Athlete).

Long jump entries include for this weekend include Zarck Visser of South Africa, Nastassia Myronchik-Ivanova of Belarus, James Lelliot of Britain, as well as plus para-athletics world record-holder Stylianos Malakopoulos from Greece.

The competition kicks off at 5:00 am ET. Watch all the action live here

Entry Lists for the 2021 Golden Fly Series in Phuket, Thailand on Saturday, December 4.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Athletes long jump men: Stelios Malakopoulos (GRE, Paralympic World Record Holder), Zarck Visser (RSA, No. 3 World Ranking 2019), Yaroslav Isachenko (UKR, National Champion 2020 und Balkan Champion 2019), Artsiom Huryn (BLR, National Champion 2019), James Lelliot (GBR, 2nd British Championships 2021), Suttisak SINGKHON (THA, 2nd Asian Games Decathlon 2018)

Athletes pole vault men: Matt Ludwig (USA, No. 3. World Ranking 2020, Tokyo Olympian), Ersu Sasma (TUR, Final Olympic Games Tokyo), Jacob Wooten (USA, No. 3 World Ranking 2020), Patsapong AMSAM-ANG (THA, 3rd Asian Games 2018), Austin Miller (USA, No. 20 World Ranking 2020), Scott Houston (USA, No. 14 World Ranking 2018 indoor)

Athletes pole vault women: Holly Bradshaw (GBR, Bronze Medal Olympic Games Tokyo), Natalie Uy (PHI, National Record holder), Khabut CHONTHICHA (THA, National Champion 2021), Kristen Brown(USA, No. 13 World Ranking 2016), Megan Zimlich (USA, No. 75 World Ranking 2021 indoor)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Athletes long jump women: Nastassia Myronchik-Ivanova (BLR, No. 2 World Ranking 2020), Parinya CHUAIMAROENG (THA, Asian Champion Triple Jump 2019), Anna Lunyova (UKR, Olympian 2016), Maria Natalia LONDA (ID, Winner Asian Games 2014), Violetta Razbeyko (ANA, Final World Championships U20 and European Championships U20 2021)