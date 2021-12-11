How to watch the 2021 Jimmy Grant Invitational?

The Jimmy Grant Invitational, hosted by the University of Iowa, will take place in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday (11) and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meet and follow all the live results and updates online.

Live streaming webcast from the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility will be available via the BigTen + network and you can watch the coverage live by clicking here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 Eastbay Cross Country Championships?

The action on Saturday will get underway at 11:00 a.m. ET with competition from the field events, while the running events start at 4:00 p.m. ET. WATCH BTN+ |

LIVE RESULTS | EVENT SCHEDULE

Joining the hosts today for the competition are student-athletes from Drake, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, and Wisconsin.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The meet will get underway will the men’s and women’s Weight Throw event at 11:00 am, while the first running events are the heats of the men’s 60m hurdles, followed by the women. The 4x400m relays are slated to close out the competition on the day and will take place at 7:00 pm ET.

READ MORE NEW: How to watch the 2021 Stay In Your Lane HS Invitational?

Jimmy Grant Invitational Schedule

Men Weight Throw Premier 11:00 AM

Women Weight Throw Premier 11:00 AM

Men High Jump 1:00 PM

Women High Jump 1:00 PM

Men Long Jump 2:00 PM

Women Long Jump 2:00 PM

Men Pole Vault 2:00 PM

Women Pole Vault 2:00 PM

Men Shot Put Premier 2:00 PM

Women Shot Put Premier 2:00 PM

Men 60 Hurdles Premier – Prelims 4:00 PM

Women 60 Hurdles Premier – Prelims 4:00 PM

Men 600 Premier 4:15 PM

Women 600 Premier 4:15 PM

Men 1000 4:30 PM

Women 1000 4:30 PM

Men 60 Dash Premier – Prelims 4:40 PM

Women 60 Dash Premier – Prelims 4:40 PM

Men 400 Dash Premier 5:00 PM

Women 400 Dash Premier 5:00 PM

Men Triple Jump 5:00 PM

Women Triple Jump 5:00 PM

Men 60 Hurdles Premier – Finals 5:15 PM

Women 60 Hurdles Premier – Finals 5:15 PM

Men 300 Dash Premier 5:30 PM

Women 300 Dash Premier 5:30 PM

Men 60 Dash Premier – Finals 5:45 PM

Women 60 Dash Premier – Finals 5:45 PM

Men 1 Mile Run Premier 6:00 PM

Women 1 Mile Run Premier 6:00 PM

Men 200 Dash Premier 6:25 PM

Women 200 Dash Premier 6:25 PM

Men 4×400 Premier 7:00 PM

Women 4×400 Premier 7:00 PM