How to watch the 2021 Marine Corps Holiday Classic?

The 22nd annual Marine Corps Holiday Classic will take place on Tuesday (28) and Wednesday (29) at The New Balance Track & Field Center at The Armory and you can watch live streaming coverage of the two-day meet online. The meet is only for high school teams, and high school athletes that compete for a club or are unattached. The second group of athletes will compete in a separate division.

How to watch 2021 Marine Corps Holiday Classic live stream?

Broadcast Schedule (Subject to change. Get Schedule here.) Tuesday, December 28 1:00 pm ET Wednesday, December 29 9:00 am ET

The 2021 Marine Corps Holiday Classic will be broadcast will be available on ArmoryTrack.com and will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription to watch all the action. You will be able to watch all the live webcast coverage of all oval track events.

If you don’t already have an account to follow this meet, please go ahead and Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS. On-demand archives of the meet will be posted here. In addition, you can also get live results here.

NOTE: The broadcast will be focused on oval track events. Sprint events happening on the infield during oval races will be filmed for on-demand viewing. Field events will be available to watch on-demand on AthleticLIVE Here.

If you are looking to submit your team to the meet for Tuesday and Wednesday, the cost of entry is $7.25 per individual entry, $20 per relay team.

Divisions: Varsity, Freshmen, Sophomore, Freshmen/Sophomore, Invitational, HS Club/Unattached.

Below is a list of the events that will be contested at the Marine Corps Holiday Classic this week.

Events: 55m, 55H, 200m, 300m, 400m, 600m, 800m, 1000m, Mile, 2 Mile, 4×200, 4×400, 4×800, DMR, 1600m SMR, High Jump, Pole Vault, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put, Weight Throw, Girls 1500m RW

Spike Policy: The only acceptable spikes allowed on the Armory track surface are 1/4 inch pyramid spikes or 1/4 inch Christmas trees. No pin and needle spikes are allowed. All spikes must be checked prior to competition. For the complete Spike Policy at The Armory, please visit: http://armory.tf/SpikePolicy