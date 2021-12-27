Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Marine Corps Holiday Classic?
Advertisement

Main News

Jamaican young sprinter Oblique Seville leaves Glen Mills for Lance Brauman?

Main News

Briana Williams hunts faster times in 2022; targets World Championships and Commonwealth Games

Main News

Record holder Grant Holloway to race at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Main News

Follow the Marine Corps Holiday Classic

Main News

Star-studded men’s 3k field assembled for Millrose Games
2021-Marine-Corps-Holiday-Classic-watch-live
How to watch the 2021 Marine Corps Holiday Classic live stream?

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Marine Corps Holiday Classic?

Watch the live streaming coverage of the 2021 Marine Corps Holiday Classic this week at The New Balance Track & Field Center at The Armory.

Published

The 22nd annual Marine Corps Holiday Classic will take place on Tuesday (28) and Wednesday (29) at The New Balance Track & Field Center at The Armory and you can watch live streaming coverage of the two-day meet online. The meet is only for high school teams, and high school athletes that compete for a club or are unattached. The second group of athletes will compete in a separate division.

How to watch 2021 Marine Corps Holiday Classic live stream?

Watch Live Here | MEET SCHEDULE | LIVE RESULTS

Broadcast Schedule (Subject to change. Get Schedule here.)
Tuesday, December 281:00 pm ET
Wednesday, December 299:00 am ET

READ MORE: Follow the Marine Corps Holiday Classic

The 2021 Marine Corps Holiday Classic will be broadcast will be available on ArmoryTrack.com and will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription to watch all the action. You will be able to watch all the live webcast coverage of all oval track events.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If you don’t already have an account to follow this meet, please go ahead and Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS. On-demand archives of the meet will be posted here. In addition, you can also get live results here.

NOTE: The broadcast will be focused on oval track events. Sprint events happening on the infield during oval races will be filmed for on-demand viewing. Field events will be available to watch on-demand on AthleticLIVE Here.

If you are looking to submit your team to the meet for Tuesday and Wednesday, the cost of entry is $7.25 per individual entry, $20 per relay team.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Divisions: Varsity, Freshmen, Sophomore, Freshmen/Sophomore, Invitational, HS Club/Unattached.

Below is a list of the events that will be contested at the Marine Corps Holiday Classic this week.

Events: 55m, 55H, 200m, 300m, 400m, 600m, 800m, 1000m, Mile, 2 Mile, 4×200, 4×400, 4×800, DMR, 1600m SMR, High Jump, Pole Vault, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put, Weight Throw, Girls 1500m RW

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Spike Policy: The only acceptable spikes allowed on the Armory track surface are 1/4 inch pyramid spikes or 1/4 inch Christmas trees. No pin and needle spikes are allowed. All spikes must be checked prior to competition. For the complete Spike Policy at The Armory, please visit: http://armory.tf/SpikePolicy

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Chris is a retired coach with many years of experience following track and field. Enjoys traveling with his wife, two children and grand kids.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Oblique-Seville-Jamaica-Tokyo-Olympic-Games Oblique-Seville-Jamaica-Tokyo-Olympic-Games

Main News

Jamaican young sprinter Oblique Seville leaves Glen Mills for Lance Brauman?

Jamaican young sprinter prodigy Oblique Seville has left coach Glen Mills to work with Lance Brauman in Florida, according to local media reports.

2 days ago
Briana-Williams-of-Jamaica-at-Tokyo-2020 Briana-Williams-of-Jamaica-at-Tokyo-2020

Main News

Briana Williams hunts faster times in 2022; targets World Championships and Commonwealth Games

Jamaican young sprint superstar Briana Williams is staying patient as she looks to run faster than she's ever gone before in the 2022 season.

3 days ago
Grant-Holloway-USA-Tokyo-2020-110m-Hurdles Grant-Holloway-USA-Tokyo-2020-110m-Hurdles

Main News

Record holder Grant Holloway to race at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Grant Holloway has been confirmed to run the 60m hurdles at the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. It will be his first appearance...

3 days ago
Marine-Corps-Holiday-Classic Marine-Corps-Holiday-Classic

Main News

Follow the Marine Corps Holiday Classic

Follow live results and updates from the 22nd Annual Marine Corps Holiday Classic. The meet will be on Dec. 28 and 29 and you won't want...

4 days ago