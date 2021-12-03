How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals California?

The final week of NXR action will be this weekend, as NXR California brings together some other top teams and individual runners on Saturday (4) for what is expected to be an intense day of racing. You can watch all of the races in Woodward Park, Fresno, live and for free!

Live streaming webcast coverage will begin at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET with the championship broadcast getting underway at 11:40 am PT / 2:40 pm ET.

NXR CA Broadcast Details – Watch NXR California

Broadcast Will Begin @ 9:45 am PT

Championship Schedule Broadcast @ 11:40 am PT

In case you are busy and unable to watch the live webcast, you can catch the on-demand videos at NikeCrossNationals.com, which will be the exclusive location to watch the full replay of the races. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Below is the complete schedule and links to watch and follow the live coverage this weekend. Live results, videos, and links to the event photos are provided for you the fans to stay up-to-date with all the happenings!

How to watch and follow the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals California?

NXR CA Info | Results | Videos | Photos

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

9:45 a.m. Broadcast Begins

10:00 a.m. Girls Rising Stars and Invitational/Open Combined 5K

10:30 a.m. Boys Rising Stars and Invitational/Open Combined 5K

11:40 a.m. NXR Championship Show Begins

11:50 a.m. Girls Team Championship Introductions

12:00 p.m. Girls Championship Race 5K

12:35 p.m. Boys Championship Team Introductions

12:45 p.m. Boys Championship Race 5K

1:15 p.m. Awards

1:45 p.m. Broadcast Ends

