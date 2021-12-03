Connect with us

How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals California?
Main News

How to watch the 2021 Golden Fly Series in Thailand?

Main News

How to watch the Sound Running and Trials of Miles?

Main News

How to watch 21 Clemson Opener indoor meet

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Wooo Pig Classic? - live results, schedule, entries

Main News

How to watch the 2021 BU Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener?
2021-Nike-Cross-Regionals-California-live-stream
How to watch 2021 Nike Cross Regionals California

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals California?

You can watch all the live streaming action from the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals California this weekend. Watch it all for free!

Published

The final week of NXR action will be this weekend, as NXR California brings together some other top teams and individual runners on Saturday (4) for what is expected to be an intense day of racing. You can watch all of the races in Woodward Park, Fresno, live and for free!

Live streaming webcast coverage will begin at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET with the championship broadcast getting underway at 11:40 am PT / 2:40 pm ET.

NXR CA Broadcast DetailsWatch NXR California
Broadcast Will Begin @ 9:45 am PT
Championship Schedule Broadcast @ 11:40 am PT

READ MORE: How to watch the Sound Running and Trials of Miles?

In case you are busy and unable to watch the live webcast, you can catch the on-demand videos at NikeCrossNationals.com, which will be the exclusive location to watch the full replay of the races. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Below is the complete schedule and links to watch and follow the live coverage this weekend. Live results, videos, and links to the event photos are provided for you the fans to stay up-to-date with all the happenings!

How to watch and follow the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals California?

NXR CA Info | Results | Videos | Photos

BROADCAST SCHEDULE
9:45 a.m. Broadcast Begins
10:00 a.m. Girls Rising Stars and Invitational/Open Combined 5K
10:30 a.m. Boys Rising Stars and Invitational/Open Combined 5K
11:40 a.m. NXR Championship Show Begins
11:50 a.m. Girls Team Championship Introductions   
12:00 p.m. Girls Championship Race 5K   
12:35 p.m. Boys Championship Team Introductions   
12:45 p.m. Boys Championship Race 5K
1:15 p.m. Awards
1:45 p.m. Broadcast Ends

PREVIOUS MEETS: Nike Cross Regionals

