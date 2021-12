Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Taipei City Marathon, which is a World Athletics Label Road race and is listed among the elite events on Sunday (19) local time. Race time begins at 6:00 pm ET.

Below you can watch the live stream, provided by the organizers’ YouTube Channel. For information about the course map and other news, please click here.

You can find live results for the 2021 Taipei City Marathon and other ways to track the runners; Live results, tracking.