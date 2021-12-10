How to watch the 2021 USATF National Club Cross Country Championships?

The 2021 USATF National Club Cross Country Championships will be contested on Saturday (11) and you can watch all the live streaming coverage from Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, FL.

Live webcast and on-demand videos will be available for those interesting via USATF.TV +PLUS and you can sign up for a subscription using the link that is provided here. A total of $26,000 in team prize money will be awarded to the top Open men’s and women’s teams. Watch Live Here | Live Results

The Apalachee Regional Park has hosted the USATF Cross Country and National Club Cross Country Championships, Florida High School Athletic Association Cross Country Championships, the Florida State University Cross Country Invitational, and the NCAA Regional Cross Country Championships.

On Saturday, fans will be able to watch several races as the meet will feature several different categories. The championships consist of five separate races: Masters Women 6 km, Masters Men 60+ 8 km, Masters Men (40-59) 10 km, Open Women 6 km, and Open Men 10 km. A total of $40,000 in prize money will be awarded to winning athletes and teams.

What time does the 2021 USATF National Club Cross Country Championships start?

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2021

RACE SCHEDULE Packet Pick-Up 7:30 AM – 12:30 PM Masters Women 6 km 9:00 AM Masters Men (60+) 8 km 10:00 AM Masters Men (40-59) 10 km 11:00 AM Open Women 6 km 12:00 PM Open Men 10 km 12:45 PM

Awards

Open Men’s and Women’s Award Ceremonies for the top 10 individuals and top 5 teams will immediately follow the finish of each Open race as results become available. We will interrupt the Masters ceremonies if necessary.



The Masters Year-End Team Grand Prix and Individual Grand Prix Award Ceremony will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Hotel Indigo – Tallahassee.

Runners are advised that there will be NO bag check facilities at this meet and are strongly cautioned against bringing any valuables to the starting/finish area.