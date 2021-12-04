Connect with us

How to watch the 2021 Valencia Marathon for free?
Watch Newbury Park lead 4 runners breaking high school 5k national record at Garmin RunningLane

How to watch the 2021 Golden Fly Series in Thailand?

How to watch the 2021 Nike Cross Regionals California?

How to watch the Sound Running and Trials of Miles?

How to watch 21 Clemson Opener indoor meet
Where to watch the 2021 Valencia Marathon live streaming?

Watch the 2021 Valencia Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP live stream on YouTube on Sunday (5), which is part of the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label series.

Published

The 2021 Valencia Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP will be streamed live on YouTube and you can watch all the live action on Sunday (5). The event is part of the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race series and fans can expect some exciting competitions this weekend.

What channel is showing the 2021 Valencia Marathon?

Live coverage will get underway at 8:15 local time / 2:15 am ET and I am bracing for something quick from Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamworor, who admits that he’s looking forward to running in Valencia on Sunday. Live results | YouTube – Watch free live stream | ESPN will provide live coverage for fans in North and South America, except for those in the USA.

Valencia Marathon Race day schedule local time:

  • Elite runners and Yellow bibs will start at 8.15 a.m.
  • Green bibs will start at 8.30 a.m.
  • Blue bibs  will start at 8.45 a.m.
  • Pink bibs will start at 9.00 a.m.

The 29-year-old missed the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this past summer because of injury, but he’s now fully recovered. The two-time world cross country champion has had a promising buildup to this weekend’s race and he’s now hoping to improve on his personal best of 2:06:12, which was set on his debut in Berlin, in 2012.

“Valencia is the city of running, the atmosphere is special,” Kamworor, who won the world half marathon title in the city in 2018, was quoted as saying. “I managed to be world champion here, I know the circuit is incredibly fast and definitely it’s a great opportunity to record a quick time.”

His aim is to perhaps break the Valencia Marathon course record of 2:03:00, set last year by Kenya’s Evans Chebet.

The organizers revealed that a number of runners will be acting as pacemakers and will target a half marathon time close to 1:01:30.

Lawrence Cherono of Kenya, and Ethiopians Herpasa Negasa, Kinde Atanaw, Abebe Negewo and Chalu Desu should be Kamworor’s strongest challengers.

Ethiopia’s Guteni Shone, who owns a lifetime best of 2:20:11 leads the field of runners hunting the women’s title.

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

