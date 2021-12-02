Connect with us

How to watch the 2021 Wooo Pig Classic? – live results, schedule, entries

Watch the 2021 Wooo Pig Classic live streaming coverage of the indoor meet on WatchESPN and SEC Network +. Don’t miss the action on Friday!

Published

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas indoor track and field season begins this Friday, on December 3, with the Wooo Pig Classic inside the Randal Tyson Track Center, and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meet on WatchESPN and the using the ESPN App. Schedule | Live resultsEntries

After a season of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are set to return to home events and will be able to cheer on the Razorbacks in person for the first time at the newly renovated facility.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 BU Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener?

Start time for the 2021 Wooo Pig Classic is slated for 3 p.m. with running events and remember that the meet will also be available on SEC Network +. Watch live stream: Wooo Pig Classic.

Host school Arkansas will welcome 11 other teams for the meet on Friday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The complete lineup also includes Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Tulsa, Washington, Iowa State, Minnesota, Arkansas-Little Rock, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Central Arkansas.

As expected, the meeting organizers have noted that masks are REQUIRED upon entry for ages 12+ as well as inside indoor areas where six feet of social distancing is not possible. Additional fan information is available here: Fan Information at Randal Tyson Track Center.

As a special welcome back to fans during the first home indoor meet this season the women’s 2021 NCAA Indoor Championship trophy, as well as recent men’s and women’s SEC Championship trophies, will be on display for fans to take pictures with.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

