How to watch the San Silvestre Vallecana 2021 live?

The 57th San Silvestre Vallecana, perhaps the most exciting race to close of the year, will take place on New Year’s Eve on Friday (31) and you can watch all the live streaming coverage. The event is a World Athletics Elite Label Road Race, which will return to its usual circuit after a change last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 San Silvestre Vallecana takes place in Madrid, Spain, and the race time is set to go off at 1:55 pm ET / 18:55 (GMT). The official live streaming broadcast of the international elite race will be on TeleMadid TV at 19:55 Central European time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Click Here To Watch Live Stream

Kenya’s distance star Hellen Obiri and the talented Burundian Rodrigue Kwizera will start as the athletes to beat, at least according to the form book and the experts.

On the women’s side, Obiri will be hoping to close out the 2021 calender year on a winning note in the race that is contested on a slightly downhill 10km point-to-point course.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The two-time world 5000m champion and two-time Olympic silver medalist was a second place finisher in Madrid in 2018 after an entertaining battle with Kenyan campatriot and current world marathon record-holder Brigid Kosgei.

On that day, Obiri clocked a time of 29:59 for the runnerup spot and the 32-year-old reigning world cross country champion will be aiming to improve to the top spot on the podium in Madrid for the first time as she opens her winter campaign.

Expected to challenge Obiri for the crown on New Year’s Eve will be Ethiopia’s Degitu Azimeraw, countrywomen Haven Hailu and Likina Amebaw Ayel, as well as Lonah Salpeter of Israel.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Kwizera will be eager to transfer his good cross country form over to the San Silvestre Vallecana event as he seeks to secure the top spot in the men’s race.

READ MORE: Tokyo-bound: Mo Katir’s time under the sun is here

The 22-year-old has won four of his five recorded cross country races, including wins at Soria, San Sebastian, Italica and Venta de Banos, while finishing second in Atapuerca.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among the leading challengers aiming to deny Kwizera of the top spot is Spain’s 2021 rising star Mohamed Katir, who enjoyed a pretty good season on the track.

Despite failing to medal at the Olympics in Tokyo, the 23-year-old broke three long-standing national records during the 2021 season in 5000m, 1500m and 3000m.

More recently, he took the Jean Bouin 10km road race title in Barcelona on 28 November.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Both Shadrack Koech of Kenya and Uganda’s Boniface Abel Sikowo should also provide some resistance for Kwizera in the hunt for a podium place on Friday.