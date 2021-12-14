Katie-Nageotte-vs-Sandi-Morris-at-Millrose-Games

NEW YORK, NY – America’s two best pole vaulters will look to soar to new heights in New York City at the Millrose Games, as they do battle at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center.

Reigning Olympic gold medalist Katie Nageotte will take on 2016 Olympic silver medalist and defending Millrose champion Sandi Morris. These two high-flying women will join dozens of other Olympians at the 114th Millrose Games, scheduled for Saturday, January 29th.

“I’m so excited to be back at Millrose this year,” Nageotte said. “It’s one of my favorites meets, and a great place to jump. The competition is going to be really exciting, and I can’t wait.”

Nageotte experienced a dream season in 2021, winning three Diamond League meetings in addition to her spectacular gold medal-winning performance in Tokyo. Nageotte was a two-time NCAA champion at Division II Ashland University, before truly breaking out onto the national scene in 2018. She has since added three USATF national titles to her rapidly growing resume.

Morris, a six-time USATF national champion, has been arguably the most consistent vaulter in the world since turning professional in 2015. She earned Olympic silver in Rio and backed up that performance with a pair of World Championship silver medals in 2017 and 2019. At the 2020 Millrose Games, Morris soared 4.91 meters to break The Armory’s facility record.

With a personal best of 5.00 meters, Morris is the outdoor American record-holder and the fourth-highest vaulter in history. Nageotte sits just one spot below her in fifth on the all-time list with her best of 4.95 meters.

“It is so great to have watched Katie and Sandi come into their own and to welcome them back to The Armory as the best vaulters in the world at the Millrose Games,” said Ray Flynn, Millrose Games Meet Director.

Nageotte and Morris will look to push each other higher than ever before at Millrose, as the two star vaulters are close friends as well as fierce competitors. The pole vault is always one of the most anticipated and spectator-friendly field events at the Millrose Games.

The Millrose Games is the most storied event in indoor track and field. Stay tuned over the coming months as more athletes are announced for the 114th Millrose Games. U.S. Olympic Trials champions and Tokyo Olympic finalists Elle Purrier St. Pierre and Cole Hocker were the first two athletes to be announced for the 2022 women’s and men’s WHOOP Wanamaker Miles, respectively. They will be a part of the two signature events of the Millrose Games.

Other confirmed for the 114th Millrose Games include:

The top two shot put athletes and Tokyo Olympic gold and silver medalists, Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs who are entered in the Thorne Men’s Shot Put ;

and who are entered in the ; Olympic gold medalist and American outdoor record holder Athing Mu, American indoor record holder and Olympian Ajee’ Wilson and Jamaica middle-distance sensation and Olympian Natoya Goule-Toppin who will be competing in the highly anticipated Jack and Lewis Rudin Women’s 800m.

Millrose Games alumni earned 29 medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including 13 gold medals. With highest-level competition at the youth, high school, collegiate, club, and professional levels, there is truly something for everyone at the Millrose Games.

The 114th Millrose Games is anticipated to be the most thrilling edition of the meet to date, with dozens of Olympians competing on The Armory’s “Fastest Track in the World.”