Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs to return to action in February
Advertisement

Main News

Results: 2021 Cross Internacional de Venta de Banos

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Taipei City Marathon?

Main News

Three life lessons learned from the world of track and field 2021

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Energice Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational

Main News

Christian Coleman to make his return at Millrose Games
Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning Tokyo 2020 men's 100m
Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning the men's 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Main News

Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs to return to action in February

Lamont Marcell Jacobs will run some 200m this season but doesn’t think he’ll do the double at major championships. He plans to return February.

Published

Olympic 100 meters champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs plans to run a few 200m races next season while adding that he will return to competitive action in Berlin in February.

Jacobs, the surprised 100m champion at the Tokyo Olympic Games this past summer, hasn’t competed since winning two gold medals in Japan, but he revealed that training has been going well and he’s in “top form in mid-December.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Olympic champion Jacobs not bothered by doping suspicions

“This year I’ll try the 200 meters in a few races,” the American-born Italian runner told Italian daily La Stampa in an interview, according to Reuters.

He plans to compete at the ISTAF outdoor event at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on Feb. 4.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, despite his intentions to run some 200m races this coming season, Jacobs added that it is too soon to suggest he might do the sprint double up at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

“It’s one thing to run the 200 meters at a meeting, it’s another to do it at the Olympics also running the 100 meters and the relay,” he said.

The 27-year-old revealed that his preparation for the upcoming season has been going well.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It scares me a bit to be in such top form in mid-December,” Jacobs added.

Jacobs outlined his plans to travel to Tenerife after Christmas to continue his winter training. He will link up with a fellow sprinter to be chosen among four or five candidates including “a couple from England.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

texas_relays_2021_returns_texas_relays texas_relays_2021_returns_texas_relays

College

Texas Relays back to the full schedule for 2022

The Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays will be back to a full-scale, four-day meet in 2022. This means that fans will see a return of...

1 day ago
Eliud-Kipchoge-winning-the--2021-NN-Mission-Marathon-results Eliud-Kipchoge-winning-the--2021-NN-Mission-Marathon-results

Main News

Three life lessons learned from the world of track and field 2021

The Zurich Diamond League meeting in early September put curtains to one of the best ever track and field seasons. Even though low-key meetings...

3 days ago
Energice-Coaches-Hall-of-Fame-Invitational-live-stream Energice-Coaches-Hall-of-Fame-Invitational-live-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Energice Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Energice Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational on Runnerspace with live results and updates also available.

3 days ago
Christian Coleman at USA Trials 2019 Christian Coleman at USA Trials 2019

Main News

Christian Coleman to make his return at Millrose Games

Christian Coleman will return from an 18-month suspension. Will he be targeting Usain Bolt's world record in the 100? Check out what he said below.

4 days ago