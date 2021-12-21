Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs to return to action in February

Olympic 100 meters champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs plans to run a few 200m races next season while adding that he will return to competitive action in Berlin in February.

Jacobs, the surprised 100m champion at the Tokyo Olympic Games this past summer, hasn’t competed since winning two gold medals in Japan, but he revealed that training has been going well and he’s in “top form in mid-December.”

“This year I’ll try the 200 meters in a few races,” the American-born Italian runner told Italian daily La Stampa in an interview, according to Reuters.

He plans to compete at the ISTAF outdoor event at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on Feb. 4.

Meanwhile, despite his intentions to run some 200m races this coming season, Jacobs added that it is too soon to suggest he might do the sprint double up at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

“It’s one thing to run the 200 meters at a meeting, it’s another to do it at the Olympics also running the 100 meters and the relay,” he said.

The 27-year-old revealed that his preparation for the upcoming season has been going well.

“It scares me a bit to be in such top form in mid-December,” Jacobs added.

Jacobs outlined his plans to travel to Tenerife after Christmas to continue his winter training. He will link up with a fellow sprinter to be chosen among four or five candidates including “a couple from England.”