Record holder Grant Holloway to race at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
Follow the Marine Corps Holiday Classic

Star-studded men’s 3k field assembled for Millrose Games

Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs to return to action in February

Results: 2021 Cross Internacional de Venta de Banos

How to watch the 2021 Taipei City Marathon?
Grant-Holloway-USA-Tokyo-2020-110m-Hurdles
USA's Grant Holloway at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the 110m Hurdles

Grant Holloway has been confirmed to run the 60m hurdles at the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. It will be his first appearance at the meeting.

Published

NEW YORK, New York – Grant Holloway, the world record-holder in the 60m hurdles, will make his first appearance at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, organizers announced today.

Traditionally held in Boston, the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will once again be temporarily relocated and held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, New York.

READ MORE: Christian Coleman to make his return at Millrose Games

Coming off a fantastic 2021 season, Grant Holloway will compete at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix for the first time. Holloway enjoyed a flawless indoor campaign in 2021, culminating with a new world record of 7.29 seconds in the 60m hurdles, bettering the mark that had been held by Colin Jackson since 1994. Holloway’s form continued outdoors, where he blitzed a 12.81 clocking in the 110m hurdles at the US Olympic Trials, the second-fastest time in history, and won the silver medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Set to join Holloway at the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix are two more US Olympic Trials champions, Trayvon Bromell and Elinor Purrier St. Pierre. Bromell, the 2015 World Championships bronze medalist at 100m and 2016 World Indoor Champion at 60m, enjoyed a very competitive 2021 season that saw him both win the US Olympic Trials, and end the season as the fastest man in the world over 100m, with a 9.76A clocking in his final race of the year.

Purrier St. Pierre, already the American indoor record-holder in the mile, won the two miles at last year’s New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in an American record of 9:10.28. She went on to win the 1500m at the US Olympic Trials and was a finalist over 1500m at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

READ MORE: Follow the Marine Corps Holiday Classic

The 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will be shown live on NBC from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 6 and is a founding member of the World Athletics Indoor Tour. The series of the best indoor athletics events around the world awards overall tour winners $10,000 and a guaranteed spot at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

In accordance with the regulations of the City of New York, all persons 12 and older attending the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to be allowed access to the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex. 

Now in its 27th year, the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix has played host to nine world records and 16 American records.

Tickets for the event on Feb. 6, which forms part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold, are now on sale at www.nbindoorgrandprix.com or by calling 1-877-849-8722. 

