Results from the 2021 BOclassic Alto Adige - Corsa di San Silvestro
How to watch the San Silvestre Vallecana 2021 live?

Thompson-Herah wins AIPS best athlete of the year

Christian Coleman vs Trayvon Bromell over 60m at Millrose Games

How to watch the 2021 Marine Corps Holiday Classic?

Jamaican young sprinter Oblique Seville leaves Glen Mills for Lance Brauman?
tadese-worku-of-ethiopia-celebrates-after-winning
Tadese Worku of Ethiopia winning the 3000m at the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships. Credit: Li Yan/Xinhua/Alamy Live News

Results from the 2021 BOclassic Alto Adige – Corsa di San Silvestro on New Year’s Eve with Ethiopians Dawit Seyaum and Tadese Worku the winners.

Published

The following are the results and recap from the 2021 BOclassic Alto Adige – Corsa di San Silvestro, a World Athletics elite label road race in Bolzano, Italy, on New Year’s Eve, Friday (31).

Ethiopians Dawit Seyaum and Tadese Worku secured the women’s and men’s individual titles on the day to close out the calendar year and continue an impressive winter schedule.

World junior 3000 meters champion Worku battled the windy and somewhat challenging conditions streets on Friday to win the men’s 10km race after clocking 28:18.

The 19-year-old who was also a silver medalist at the Nairobi at the world juniors in the summer beat the 2015 and 2018 BOclassic winner and Ethiopian Tamirat Tola on his way to the top of the podium.

Tola was second with 28:26, Thomas Mortimer of Great Britain was a distant third in 29:23, while Dario De Caro was the top Italian finisher in fourth with 29:27.

Meanwhile, the women’s international 5km race was also won by an Ethiopian runner after Seyaum posted a time of 15:22.

The World Indoor 1500m silver medalist from 2016 defeated Kenya’s Norah Jerutto who clocked 15:24 to take second place and Italy’s Nadia Battocletti (15:55).

Who were the BOclassic Alto Adige – Corsa di San Silvestro top finishers?

Women’s 5km Road Race
Final

  1. Dawit SEYAUM ETH 15:22
  2. Norah JERUTO KEN 15:24
  3. Nadia BATTOCLETTI ITA 15:55
  4. Diane VAN ES NED 16:16
  5. Bojana BJELJAC CRO 16:17
  6. Rebecca LONEDO ITA 16:25
  7. Clementine MUKANDANGA RWA 16:35
  8. Elisa BORTOLI ITA 16:44
  9. Rabea SCHÖNEBORN GER 16:44
  10. Elena BELLÒ ITA 16:51
  11. Nicole Svetlana REINA ITA 16:57
  12. Michela MORETTON ITA 17:42
  13. Magdalena FRÜH AUT 18:25

Men’s 10km Road Race
Final

  1. Tadese WORKU ETH 28:18
  2. Tamirat TOLA ETH 28:26
  3. Thomas MORTIMER GBR 29:23
  4. Dario DE CARO ITA 29:27
  5. Hamid BEN DAOUD ESP 29:32
  6. Yassine EL FATHAOUI ITA 29:35
  7. Ahmed OUHDA ITA 29:44
  8. Osama ZOGHLAMI ITA 29:45
  9. Ala ZOGHLAMI ITA 29:55
  10. Italo QUAZZOLA ITA 30:13
  11. Samuel MEDOLAGO ITA 30:40
  12. Hannes PERKMANN ITA 30:46
  13. Stefano MASSIMI ITA 31:05
  14. Tobia BELTRAME ITA 31:14
  15. Bob HALLER LUX 31:21
  16. Edoardo MELLONI ITA 31:23
  17. Stefan Iulius GAVRIL ROU 31:43
  18. Raphael JOPPI ITA 31:44
  19. Michele BELLUSCHI ITA 32:01
  20. Tomislav NOVOSEL CRO 32:28

For more results click here

Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

