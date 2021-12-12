Results from the 2021 European Cross Country Championships; Ingebrigtsen, Grovdal win titles

Results and recap of the the 27th edition of the SPAR European Cross Country Championships, which took place in Fingal-Dublin on Sunday (12). Norway celebrated a pair of victories in the senior men’s and women’s race, while Great Britain took a very impressive mix relay crown.

After dominating the junior level for four years, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who won four consecutive European Under 20 Cross Country individual titles from 2016 to 2019, stepped up in class on Sunday to win the senior men’s 10K title.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Watch Abby Steiner breaks Merlene Ottey 300m indoor collegiate record with 35.80

The 21-year-old paced himself well early in the muddy footing before pulling away to win on his senior debut at the European Cross Country Championships in 30:15.

Meanwhile, the women’s race went to his teammate Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal, who won the 8K title with a time of 26:34.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Four-time champion Yasemin Can of Turkey faded badly from the front well before the halfway point of the race and was never a factor.

European Cross Country Championships Results

Men’s Cross Country Senior Race (10K)

Jakob INGEBRIGTSEN NOR 30:15 Aras KAYA TUR 30:29 Jimmy GRESSIER FRA 30:34 Hugo HAY FRA 30:38 Michael SOMERS BEL 30:38 Yann SCHRUB FRA 30:39 Nassim HASSAOUS ESP 30:42 Felix BOUR FRA 30:44 Isaac KIMELI BEL 30:45 Brian FAY IRL 30:45

Men’s Cross Country U20 Race (6000m)

Axel Vang CHRISTENSEN DEN 17:53 Abdullahi Dahir RABI NOR 18:18 Joel Ibler LILLESØ DEN 18:21 Pol ORIACH ESP 18:24 Andriy ATAMANYUK UKR 18:30 Abdel LAADJEL IRL 18:30 Matan IVRI ISR 18:30 Edouard MORIN-LUZUY FRA 18:31 Will BARNICOAT GBR 18:31 Hamish ARMITT GBR 18:32

Men’s Cross Country U23 Race (8K)

Charles HICKS GBR 24:29 Darragh MCELHINNEY IRL 24:33 Ruben QUERINJEAN LUX 24:36 Magnus Tuv MYHRE NOR 24:39 Guillaume GRIMARD BEL 24:41 Keelan KILREHILL IRL 24:42 Antoine SENARD FRA 24:48 Aarón LAS HERAS ESP 24:49 Zakariya MAHAMED GBR 24:52 Valentin GONDOUIN FRA 24:55

Women’s Cross Country Senior Race (8K)

Karoline Bjerkeli GRØVDAL NOR 26:34 Meraf BAHTA SWE 26:44 Alina REH GER 26:53 Jessica JUDD GBR 27:01 Konstanze KLOSTERHALFEN GER 27:12 Samrawit MENGSTEAB SWE 27:34 Selamawit TEFERI ISR 27:34 Carmela CARDAMA ESP 27:41 Fionnuala MCCORMACK IRL 27:52 Jennifer NESBITT GBR 27:58

Women’s Cross Country U20 Race (4K)

Megan KEITH GBR 13:41 Ingeborg ØSTGÅRD NOR 13:44 Emma HECKEL GER 13:46 Ilona MONONEN FIN 13:49 Anneke VORTMEIER GER 13:49 Mireya ARNEDILLO ESP 13:51 Mia JURENKA GER 13:52 Angela VICIOSA ESP 13:52 Johanna PULTE GER 13:52 Livia WESPE SUI 13:56

Women’s Cross Country U23 Race (6K)

Nadia BATTOCLETTI ITA 20:32 Klara LUKAN SLO 20:36 Mariana MACHADO POR 20:36 Manon TRAPP FRA 20:42 Sarah HEALY IRL 20:48 Anna ARNAUDO ITA 20:55 Cristina RUIZ ESP 21:07 Margaux SIERACKI FRA 21:10 Izzy FRY GBR 21:15 Eva DIETERICH GER 21:18

Cross Country 4×1500 Mixed Relay

Great Britain & NI 18:01

Hannah NUTTALL, Luke DUFFY, Alexandra BELL, Benjamin WEST France 18:05

Aurore FLEURY, Azeddine HABZ, Alexa LEMITRE, Alexis MIELLET Belgium 18:06

Elise VANDERELST, Ruben VERHEYDEN, Vanessa SCAUNET, Stijn BAETEN Ireland 18:06

Ciara MAGEEAN, Luke MCCANN, Síofra CLÉIRIGH BÜTTNER, Andrew COSCORAN Spain 18:13

Esther GUERRERO, Abderrahman EL KHAYAMI, Marta GARCÍA, Víctor RUIZ Hungary 18:25

Lili Anna TÓTH, Márton PÁPAI, Kinga OHN, István SZÖGI Switzerland 18:31

Lore HOFFMANN, Michael CURTI, Selina FEHLER, Jonas SCHÖPFER Italy 18:37

Joyce MATTAGLIANO, Ossama MESLEK, Micol MAJORI, Mohad ABDIKADAR SHEIK ALI Ukraine 18:49

Natalіia KROL, Volodymyr KYTS, Anna MISHCHENKO, Roman ROSTIKUS Turkey 18:58

Şilan AYYILDIZ, İbrahim ERATA, Tuğba TOPTAŞ, Abdurrahman GEDIKLIOĞLU Andorra 20:40

Aina CINCA BONS, Pol MOYA, Xènia MOURELO, Carles GÓMEZ LOZANO



Click here for complete results from the 2021 European Cross Country Championships.