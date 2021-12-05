Results from the 2021 Valencia Marathon; Cherono and Jelagat win titles

Top 20 results from the 2021 Valencia Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP on Sunday (5) with Kenyans Lawrence Cherono and Nancy Jelagat picking up the individual men’s and women’s titles. The race is part of the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race series.

In action on the men’s side, Cherono, the fourth-place finisher at the Tokyo Games this past summer, ran 2:05:12 to win his first marathon of 2021, while as pre-race favorite and fellow countryman Geoffrey Kamworor finished fourth 2:05:23.

The top athletes were targeting the course record of 2:03:00, set last year by Kenya’s Evans Chebet, but fell short of that mark.

Cherono was able to secure the victory after a hard-fought last 500m where he passed Ethiopia’s Chalu Deso (2:05:16) and compatriot Philemon Kacheran (2:05:19).

Despite finishing off the podium, Kamworor managed to run his personal best of 2:05:23 when finishing fourth.

In the meantime, Nancy Jelagat won the women’s race with a time of 2:19:31. Ethiopia’s Etagegne Woldu (2:20:16) was second and Beyenu Degefa (2:23:04) third.

Top results women marathon

POS. Name Time

1 JELAGAT, NANCY 2:19:31

2 WOLDU, ETAGEGNE 2:20:16

3 DEGEFA, BEYENU 2:23:04

4 TUSA, RAHMA 2:23:20

5 McCORMACK, FIONNUALA 2:23:58

6 GEBRU, AZMERA 2:24:01

7 ANDESA, ADANECH 2:24:13

8 TUITOEK, DORCAS 2:24:54

9 DINKE, MESERET 2:25:12

10 EPIS, GIOVANNA 2:25:20

11 CHEPKIRUI, BORNES 2:25:37

12 Bjeljac, Bojana 2:26:08

13 Brinkman, Nienke 2:26:34

14 GESABWA, RISPER 2:26:55

15 JANKOWSKA, KATARZYNA 2:27:07

16 Bonilla Tello, Andrea Paola 2:27:38

17 MATANGA, FAILUNA 2:27:58

18 PELAYO, IRENE 2:29:16

19 BERNARDELLI, IWONA 2:29:34

20 RICHARDSSON, CAMILLA 2:30:45

Top results men marathon

POS. Name Time

1 CHERONO, LAWRENCE 2:05:12

2 DESO, CHALU 2:05:16

3 KACHERAN, PHILEMON 2:05:19

4 KAMWOROR, GEOFFREY 2:05:23

5 NEGEWO, ABEBE 2:05:27

6 KIFLE, GOITOM 2:05:28

7 ATANAW, KINDE 2:05:54

8 GEAY, GABRIEL 2:06:10

9 DO NASCIMENTO, DANIEL 2:06:11

10 NEGASA, HERPASA 2:06:20

11 PETROS, AMANAL 2:06:27

12 BEN DAOUD, HAMID 2:06:35

13 ABATE, TADU 2:06:45

14 TSEGAY, SAMUEL 2:07:08

15 NGENO, BERNARD 2:07:18

16 ADUGNA, OLIKA 2:07:36

17 KIPKEMBOI, BETHWELL 2:08:33

18 NAERT, KOEN 2:08:41

19 MERZOUGUI, ABDELAZIZ 2:08:52

20 ROJO, YAGO 2:08:56

For complete results click here