Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Results from the 2021 Valencia Marathon; Cherono and Jelagat win titles
Advertisement

Main News

2021 USATF Half Marathon Championships Results; victories for Mantz, D’Amato

Main News

How to watch Christopher Newport Holiday Open indoor meet?

Main News

Wesley Kiptoo moves up to No. 3 on 5000m indoor all-time collegiate chart

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Valencia Marathon for free?

Main News

Watch Newbury Park lead 4 runners breaking high school 5k national record at Garmin RunningLane
2021-Valencia-Marathon-Trinidad-Alfonso-EDP-results
Results from the 2021 Valencia Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP

Main News

Results from the 2021 Valencia Marathon; Cherono and Jelagat win titles

Recap and results from the 2021 Valencia Marathon on Sunday (4)with Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono and Nancy Jelagat winning the titles on the day.

Published

Top 20 results from the 2021 Valencia Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP on Sunday (5) with Kenyans Lawrence Cherono and Nancy Jelagat picking up the individual men’s and women’s titles. The race is part of the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race series.

In action on the men’s side, Cherono, the fourth-place finisher at the Tokyo Games this past summer, ran 2:05:12 to win his first marathon of 2021, while as pre-race favorite and fellow countryman Geoffrey Kamworor finished fourth 2:05:23.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 Valencia Marathon for free?

The top athletes were targeting the course record of 2:03:00, set last year by Kenya’s Evans Chebet, but fell short of that mark.

Cherono was able to secure the victory after a hard-fought last 500m where he passed Ethiopia’s Chalu Deso (2:05:16) and compatriot Philemon Kacheran (2:05:19).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite finishing off the podium, Kamworor managed to run his personal best of 2:05:23 when finishing fourth.

In the meantime, Nancy Jelagat won the women’s race with a time of 2:19:31. Ethiopia’s Etagegne Woldu (2:20:16) was second and Beyenu Degefa (2:23:04) third.

Top results women marathon

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

POS. Name Time
1 JELAGAT, NANCY 2:19:31
2 WOLDU, ETAGEGNE 2:20:16
3 DEGEFA, BEYENU 2:23:04
4 TUSA, RAHMA 2:23:20
5 McCORMACK, FIONNUALA 2:23:58
6 GEBRU, AZMERA 2:24:01
7 ANDESA, ADANECH 2:24:13
8 TUITOEK, DORCAS 2:24:54
9 DINKE, MESERET 2:25:12
10 EPIS, GIOVANNA 2:25:20
11 CHEPKIRUI, BORNES 2:25:37
12 Bjeljac, Bojana 2:26:08
13 Brinkman, Nienke 2:26:34
14 GESABWA, RISPER 2:26:55
15 JANKOWSKA, KATARZYNA 2:27:07
16 Bonilla Tello, Andrea Paola 2:27:38
17 MATANGA, FAILUNA 2:27:58
18 PELAYO, IRENE 2:29:16
19 BERNARDELLI, IWONA 2:29:34
20 RICHARDSSON, CAMILLA 2:30:45

Top results men marathon

POS. Name Time
1 CHERONO, LAWRENCE 2:05:12
2 DESO, CHALU 2:05:16
3 KACHERAN, PHILEMON 2:05:19
4 KAMWOROR, GEOFFREY 2:05:23
5 NEGEWO, ABEBE 2:05:27
6 KIFLE, GOITOM 2:05:28
7 ATANAW, KINDE 2:05:54
8 GEAY, GABRIEL 2:06:10
9 DO NASCIMENTO, DANIEL 2:06:11
10 NEGASA, HERPASA 2:06:20
11 PETROS, AMANAL 2:06:27
12 BEN DAOUD, HAMID 2:06:35
13 ABATE, TADU 2:06:45
14 TSEGAY, SAMUEL 2:07:08
15 NGENO, BERNARD 2:07:18
16 ADUGNA, OLIKA 2:07:36
17 KIPKEMBOI, BETHWELL 2:08:33
18 NAERT, KOEN 2:08:41
19 MERZOUGUI, ABDELAZIZ 2:08:52
20 ROJO, YAGO 2:08:56

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For complete results click here

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

2021-Valencia-Marathon-Live-Streaming 2021-Valencia-Marathon-Live-Streaming

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Valencia Marathon for free?

Watch the 2021 Valencia Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP live stream on YouTube on Sunday (5), which is part of the World Athletics Elite Platinum...

20 hours ago
cyprian-kotut-of-kenya-wins-the-40th-paris-marathon cyprian-kotut-of-kenya-wins-the-40th-paris-marathon

Marathon News

Leading results: 2021 Asics Firenze Marathon; Kotut and Maru claim crowns in Florence

Here are the top results from the 2021 Asics Firenze Marathon in Florence, on Sunday (28). Cybrian Kotut and Tsehay Alemu Maru won the...

November 28, 2021
How-to-watch-2021-Los-Angeles-Marathon-live How-to-watch-2021-Los-Angeles-Marathon-live

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon now live

You can watch live streaming of the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon on the KTLA 5 YouTube Channel and follow all the results live online...

November 7, 2021
TCS-Amsterdam-Marathon-2021 TCS-Amsterdam-Marathon-2021

Main News

Top results from the 2021 TCS Amsterdam Marathon Results; records fall

Here are the top 10 results from the 2021 TCS Amsterdam Marathon. Angela Tanui and Tamirat Tola each ran the fastest-ever times on Dutch...

October 17, 2021