Star-studded men’s 3k field assembled for Millrose Games

NEW YORK, NY – Excitement continues to build for the upcoming 114th Millrose Games, scheduled for Saturday, January 29th at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center. Adding to the anticipation is the Men’s 3000m which will feature eight NCAA champions and five Olympians.

“This may be one of the great races of the meet,” said Ray Flynn, Millrose Games Meet Director. “All the great young talents on the line together.”

These athletes will face off over 15 laps on the World’s Fastest Track at The Armory for a shot at Millrose glory:

Cole Hocker: After having previously been announced for the WHOOP Wanamaker Mile, Hocker has instead opted for the longer distance at Millrose. Hocker was last year’s NCAA mile/1500m champion indoors and outdoors for Oregon, before winning his first senior national title at the Olympic Trials. The 20-year-old phenom then went on to place sixth in the 1500m final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Edward Cheserek: This Oregon legend is among the most decorated athletes in NCAA history, with an astounding 17 NCAA titles to his name. At the 2019 Millrose Games, Cheserek placed second in the Wanamaker Mile.

Eric Jenkins: Jenkins was Cheserek’s teammate at Oregon, winning an NCAA title of his own indoors in 2015. He memorably won the Wanamaker Mile at the 2017 Millrose Games, a year where he also represented Team USA at the World Championships.

Drew Hunter: One of the most accomplished prep athletes ever, Hunter set the former high school indoor mile record at the 2016 Millrose Games. More recently, Hunter is coming off a big victory at this year’s USATF 5k Road Championship.

Conner Mantz of BYU in action in the men’s race

Conner Mantz: Mantz recently made history by winning the NCAA cross country title twice in one calendar year. The BYU three-time All-American on the track has already made his presence felt winning the USATF half-marathon championship three weeks ago.

Wesley Kiptoo: The Iowa State junior is the 2021 NCAA indoor 5000m champion. He also finished second behind Mantz at November’s cross country championships.

Yared Nuguse: Nuguse set the NCAA record over 1500m this past May, the same event in which he won the NCAA title in 2019. The Notre Dame senior also qualified to take part in the Tokyo Olympics.

Cooper Teare: Teare is the NCAA record holder in the indoor mile. Having just turned professional, Teare was also the 2021 NCAA outdoor 5000m champion while competing for Oregon.

Geordie Beamish: Beamish is the 2019 NCAA champion in the indoor mile. He was also a major contributor to the Northern Arizona cross country dynasty, helping the Lumberjacks win three straight NCAA titles from 2016 to 2018.

Luis Grijalva: Grijalva was Beamish’s teammate at Northern Arizona and was also a key component of three NCAA champion cross country teams in 2017, 2018, and 2021. Grijalva represented his native Guatemala in the 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Joe Klecker: Klecker was a nine-time All-American while competing at Colorado. He made his first Olympic team this year, competing in the 10000m in Tokyo.

·John Gay: Gay of Team Canada was a finalist in the steeplechase in the Tokyo Olympics.

“I couldn’t be more excited to check off a race that I’ve dreamed of competing in since I first heard about it,” Cole Hocker said. “Most of the time the best part of racing has to do with the atmosphere and Millrose delivers one of the best atmospheres in all of track.

“I can’t wait to toe the line with some of the best runners globally right now including my college teammate Cooper Teare.”

The Millrose Games is the most storied event in indoor track and field. Stay tuned over the coming months as more athletes are announced for the 114th Millrose Games.

Athletes confirmed for the 114th Millrose Games include:

Elle Purrier St. Pierre will headline the WHOOP Women’s Wanamaker Mile

The top two shot put athletes and Tokyo Olympic gold and silver medalists, Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs who are entered in the Thorne Men’s Shot Put.

Olympic gold medalist and American outdoor record holder Athing Mu, American indoor record holder and Olympian Ajee’ Wilson and Jamaica middle-distance sensation and Olympian Natoya Goule-Toppin who will be competing in the highly anticipated Jack and Lewis Rudin Women’s 800m;

Olympic gold medalist Katie Nageotte will face off against defending champion Sandi Morris in the Women’s Pole Vault.

Millrose Games alumni earned 29 medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including 13 gold medals. With the highest-level competition at the youth, high school, collegiate, club, and professional levels, there is truly something for everyone at the Millrose Games.

The 114th Millrose Games is anticipated to be the most thrilling edition of the meet to date, with dozens of Olympians competing on The Armory’s “Fastest Track in the World.”

Media planning to cover the Millrose Games can register for credentials by clicking on Credentials — 114th Millrose Games and filling out the form.

Tickets can be purchased by going to https://www.millrosegames.org/get-tickets

