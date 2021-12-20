Texas Relays back to the full schedule for 2022

AUSTIN, Texas – After a COVID-19 pandemic cancellation in 2020 and an abbreviated schedule without high school competition in 2021, the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays will be back to a full-scale, four-day meet in 2022. All of the relays traditional events return as the schedule was announced on Friday.

“We’re thrilled to be getting back to what makes the Texas Relays so special, and that’s a full slate of events at the high school, collegiate and professional levels,” said Associate Athletics Director of Events & Game Operation and Meet Director of the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, James Barr.

“All of the traditional events that make our meet so popular will be back, and we couldn’t be happier to have the ever-popular high school division taking to the track and field again.”

The 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays will be held from March 23 through March 26, 2022, at Mike A. Myers Stadium on The UT campus, bringing athletes together from across the globe in high school, collegiate, and professional competition. Last year’s meet had an abbreviated schedule and due to a combination of challenges, did not include high school teams or individual prep student-athletes, while the traditional four-day meet was also reduced to three days.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays were canceled. It marked the first time the meet was forced to be canceled since 1935. The Relays began in 1925, and prior to last year, the only other years it didn’t take place were during the Great Depression from 1932-35.

“We missed the high school competitors so much last year, and the limited schedule took some luster off the meet, but that will only make the 2022 running even more exciting and eventful,” Barr added. “We’re really looking forward to it and with less than 100 days until this year’s meet, we wanted to get the schedule of events out as soon as we could.”

Where to find more information about the 2020 Texas Relays?

The complete schedule for this year’s meet will be announced is available here: https://texassports.com/documents/2021/12/16/2022_Clyde_Littlefield_Texas_Relays_Presented_by_Truist_Schedule.pdf

Stay tuned to https://texassports.com/sports/relays for all the latest news and notes on the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.