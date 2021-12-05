Connect with us

Top results from the 2021 California International Marathon; Gregg and Vaughn win titles
2021 USATF Half Marathon Championships Results; victories for Mantz, D’Amato

Results from the 2021 Valencia Marathon; Cherono and Jelagat win titles

How to watch Christopher Newport Holiday Open indoor meet?

Wesley Kiptoo moves up to No. 3 on 5000m indoor all-time collegiate chart

How to watch the 2021 Valencia Marathon for free?
2021-California-International-Marathon
2021 California International Marathon top results

Recap and top results from the 2021 California International Marathon on Saturday (4) with Brendan Gregg and Sarah Vaughn winning the titles.

Published

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Top finishers and recap of the 2021 California International Marathon on Saturday (4) as Brendan Gregg and Sarah Vaughn secure the men’s and women’s respective individual titles in Sacramento, CA.

Gregg, who paced the way for most of the race, covered the opening half marathon in 1:04:58 along with two other runners before taking control afterward to cross the finishing line at 2:11:21.

READ MORE: Results from the 2021 Valencia Marathon; Cherono and Jelagat win titles

Rory Linkletter, who was 11th at the halfway stage, increased his pace to move up to second place at the 40K mark before holding out for the runner-up spot with 2:12:52. Nick Hauger completed the podium places in third with a time of 2:12:59 and he was followed by Milton Rotich (2:13:16) and Will Nation (2:13:24) in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sarah Vaughn easily won the women’s race after she crossed the finishing line in 2:26:53.

Molly Grabill finished second with a time of 2:29:17 and was followed by Carrie Dimoff in third place with a time of 2:29:33.

Katja Goldring (2:30:14) and Molly Culver (2:30:20) rounded out the top five finishers on the day in the women’s race.

2021 California International Marathon Top Results

Top men marathon results

1. Brendan Gregg (USA) – 2:11:21
2. Rory Linkletter (USA) – 2:12:52
3. Nick Hauger (USA) – 2:12:59
4. Milton Rotich (USA) – 2:13:16
5. Will Nation (USA) – 2:13:24
6. Tyler McCandless (USA) – 2:14:10
7. JJ Santana (USA) – 2:14:15
8. CJ Albertson (USA) – 2:14:45
9. Travis Morrison (USA) – 2:15:06
10. Caleb Kerr (USA) – 2:15:24

Top women marathon results

1. Sarah Vaughn (USA) – 2:26:53
2. Molly Grabill (USA) – 2:29:17
3. Carrie Dimoff (USA) – 2:29:33
4. Katja Goldring (USA) – 2:30:14
5. Molly Culver (USA) – 2:30:20
6. Marco Klimek (USA) – 2:30:48
7. Brianna Boehmer (USA) – 2:33:20
8. Nina Zarina (USA) – 2:33:22
9. Brittany Moran (CAN) – 2:33:37
10. Hiruni Wijayartne (USA) – 2:34:22

For complete results click here

For more track and field news and coverage please visit the World-Track.org homepage, as well as our Featured 2021-2022 Upcoming Meets And Results.

