Watch the 2021 Golden Fly Series video highlights, recaps and results

The following are event results, recap and video highlights of the 2021 Golden Fly Series, which took place on the paradise island of Phuket in Thailand on Saturday (4).

The Golden Fly event series hosted once more one of their unique in-city events – this time in front of Phuket’s (Thailand) beachside: A certified mobile athletics facility enabled pole vaulters and long jumpers to use the same runway.

In the field of world-class athletes it was Olympic Bronze Medalist Holly Bradshaw of Great Britain who took the win in the women’s pole vault competition with a clearance of 4.51m. In the men’s pole vault competition USA’s Austin Miller cleared 4.70m to secure the win.

No. 3. World Ranking 2020 & Tokyo Olympian Matt Ludwig (USA, 4.60m) secured the third place. In the women’s Long Jump Nastassia Myronchik-Ivanova (BLR) was the best on Phuket‘s beach with 6.47 metres.

Local hero Suttisak Singkhon (THA) took the win in the men’s long jump competition with an outstanding jump of 7.59 metres. Paralympic World Record Holder & Multiple Paralympic Champion (T 62) Stelios Malakopoulos (GRE) made it on rank 5 today with a result of 6.68m.

Golden Fly Series – Phuket Results

Long Long Jump – Women

1 Nastassia Myronchik-Ivanova BLR – 6.47m

2 Maria Natalia LONDA ID – 6.35m

3 Parinya CHUAIMAROENG THA – 5.92m

Long Jump – Men

1 Suttisak SINGKHON THA – 7.59m

2 James Lelliot GBR – 7.54m

3 Yaroslav Isachenko UKR – 7.46m

Pole Vault women

1 Holly Bradshaw GBR – 4.51m

2 Kristen Brown USA – 4.21m

3 Natalie Uy PHI – 4.21

Pole Vault men

1 Austin MILLER USA – 4.70m

2 Jacob WOOTEN USA – 4.60m

3 Matt LUDWIG USA – 4.60m

Video footage

We’d like to offer you two Best Of clips of each discipline (Long Jump & Pole Vault) of the Golden Fly Series in Phuket (THA). You can download all clips here: Golden Fly Series 2021 – Phuket (THA) – Clips

To download the recaps please log in or register on our delivery platform: https://www.4msports-server.com/topnav/sign-in-register/

If you prefer to embed the Best Of clips:

Golden Fly Series 2021 Phuket (THA) – Women’s Pole Vault:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rePGmzDeno

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/653284153

Golden Fly Series 2021 Phuket (THA) – Men’s Pole Vault:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toAKQ87Jmiw

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/653283718

Golden Fly Series 2021 Phuket (THA) – Women’s Long Jump:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndtZAHZcy7Y

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/653283291

Golden Fly Series 2021 Phuket (THA) – Men’s Long Jump:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QHxSBuO0a8

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/653282718

Please find further information here:

http://www.goldenflyseries.com/phuket-2021

