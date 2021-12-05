Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Wesley Kiptoo moves up to No. 3 on 5000m indoor all-time collegiate chart
Advertisement

Main News

2021 USATF Half Marathon Championships Results; victories for Mantz, D’Amato

Main News

Results from the 2021 Valencia Marathon; Cherono and Jelagat win titles

Main News

How to watch Christopher Newport Holiday Open indoor meet?

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Valencia Marathon for free?

Main News

Watch Newbury Park lead 4 runners breaking high school 5k national record at Garmin RunningLane
Wesley-Kiptoo-of-Iowa-State
Wesley Kiptoo of Iowa State. Iowa State Athletics photo

Main News

Wesley Kiptoo moves up to No. 3 on 5000m indoor all-time collegiate chart

Wesley Kiptoo of Iowa State shot to No. 3 on the collegiate all-time 5000m chart with his 13:14.74 run at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener!

Published

BOSTON – Wesley Kiptoo of Iowa State began his defense of the men’s indoor 5,000-meter run in emphatic style Saturday at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener at the BU Track & Tennis Center. TFRRS Results

Kiptoo, who entered the weekend with the No. 11 mark in collegiate history in the event, shot all the way up to No. 3 on the all-time list, after resetting his school record with a 13:14.74 performance in the fast heat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Watch Newbury Park lead 4 runners breaking high school 5k national record at Garmin RunningLane

Wesley Kiptoo was on a mission?

He is now the eighth man in collegiate history to go sub-13:20 indoors. Only Arizona’s Lawai Lalang (13:08.28) and Stephan Sambu (13:13.74) have gone faster than Kiptoo in the indoor 5000 meters, both running their marks at the 2012 Millrose Games.

The race was all business from the start, with a 62 second first 400 setting the bar for the field. Kiptoo, the top collegiate entrant in the quickest section, was up for it the whole way, taking the first 1,600m in 4:16.75.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the end, the junior from Marakwet, Kenya, finished third in the elite section of the Men’s 5000 Meters behind former Wisconsin star Olli Hoare who ran a new Australian National Record at 13:09.96, and ex-Northern Arizona All-American Geordie Beamish, who broke the New Zealand National Record with his second-place time of 13:12.53.

Is Wesley Kiptoo the early national championships indoor favorite?

Kiptoo, who certainly announced himself as the early favorite to win the NCAA Indoor Championships 5000 meters next March, was posting the fastest collegiate mark in nearly a decade.

He’s coming off a very fruitful cross country season – finishing runner-up at the NCAA DI Cross Country Championships last month

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The event at the 2021 Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener saw other outstanding performances by the collegians, with Kiptoo leading 14 collegians to sub-13:40 marks.

READ MORE: Northern Arizona coach credits squad “depth” for cross country championship success

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

John-Obiena-of-the-Philippines John-Obiena-of-the-Philippines

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Golden Fly Series in Thailand?

Watch and follow the 2021 Golden Fly Series on the paradise island of Phuket in Thailand on Saturday (4). Live streaming will be available...

2 days ago
Darryl-Burton-Clemson-Tigers-Invitational Darryl-Burton-Clemson-Tigers-Invitational

Main News

How to watch 21 Clemson Opener indoor meet

The 2021 Clemson Opener indoor meet will take place on Friday (3) and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meet online and...

2 days ago
Ryan-Crouser-and-Joe-Kovacs-in-action Ryan-Crouser-and-Joe-Kovacs-in-action

Latest NEWS

American stars Crouser and Kovacs to battle at Millrose Games

World record-holder and two-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser will take on 2019 world champion Joe Kovacs, twice the Olympic silver medalist in the...

3 days ago
Christine Mboma of Namibia clocked 48.54 and breaks world U20 400m record Christine Mboma of Namibia clocked 48.54 and breaks world U20 400m record

Press Releases

Christine Mboma and Sean Burrell world U20 records ratified

Sean Burrell and Christine Mboma will officially go down in the record books after their world U20 marks were finally ratified by World Athletics.

November 20, 2021