2022 Chevron Houston Marathon leading results; American record for Keira D'Amato
[Watch video] Oregon Micah Williams wins 60m with 6.48 at Cougar Classic Invitational

How to watch the 2022 Chevron Houston?

[Watch video] Matthew Boling wins 200m at the Clemson Invitational

Florida's Jacory Patterson improves NCAA 300m record with 31.99 run at Clemson

How to watch the Simmons-Harvey Invitational live?
Keira-D'Amato-Chevron-Houston-Marathon
American Keira D'Amato celebrates winning the 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon

Keira D’Amato went on to set an American record of 2:19:12 when winning easily at the 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon and on Sunday (16).

Published

The following are the leading results from the 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday (16) as Keira D’Amato breaks the women’s American marathon record with 2:19:12 and Kenya’s Jame Ngandu took the top spot in the men’s race.

Cheered on by the local turnout during her pacing on the road and then by the moving and static spectators at the finish line, an emotional D’Amato celebrated with her family, including her two kids who were waiting patiently with their mommy hand-made signs.

READ MORE: Watch Texas Tech's Terrence Jones equals NCAA 60m record at Corky Classic

The 37-year-old who is back to her best after a hamstring injury forced her to pull out of last year’s U.S. Track and Field Olympic qualifiers, held her nerves and keep her emotions in check en route to breaking the previous American record of 2:19:36, set by Deena Kastor at the London Marathon in 2006.

Great Britain’s Alice Wright was a distant second with 2:29:08 with another American, MAggie Montoya also getting on the podium with her third-place finish with 2:29:08.

Meanwhile, the men’s race went to Jame Ngandu of Kenya after he stopped the clock at 2:11:03 on his marathon debut at the World Athletics Elite Label event in Houston, Texas.

Bahrain’s Abdi Abdo was second with 2:11:11, while Kenya’s Elisha Barno claimed third place in 2:11:16. Kenta Uchida of Japan was three seconds back in 2:11:19 and Ethiopia’s defending champion Kelkile Gezahegn was fifth 2:11:20.

Frank Lara was the U.S. top finisher in sixth with a time of 2:11:32.

Leaderboard women | Leaderboard men

2022 Chevron Houston Leading Results

Top results women’s marathon

1. Keira D’Amato (USA) – 2:19:12 US American Record
2. Alice Wright (GBR) – 2:29:08
3. Maggie Montoya (USA) – 2:29:08
4. Roberta Groner (USA) – 2:32:02
5. Atsede Tesema (ETH) – 2:32:38
6. Brittney Feivor (USA) – 2:32:39
7. Kathya Mirell Garcia Barrios (ITA) – 2:32:54
8. Christina Welsh (USA) – 2:33:00
9. Bookmyer (USA) – 2:33:19
10. Andrea Pomaranski (USA) – 2:33:35

Top results men’s marathon

1. Jame Ngandu (KEN) – 2:11:03
2. Abdi Abdo (BHR) – 2:11:11
3. Elisha Barno (KEN) – 2:11:16
4. Kenta Uchida (JPN) – 2:11:19
5. Kelkile Gezahegn (ETH) – 2:11:20
6. Frank Lara (USA) – 2:11:32
7. Luke Caldwell (GBR) – 2:11:33
8. Josh Izewski (USA) – 2:12:45
9. Augustus Maiyo (USA) – 2:13:17
10. Rodgers Ondati Gesabwa (KEN) – 2:14:46

