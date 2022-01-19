Alicia Monson and Weini Kelati to battle over 3000m at Millrose Games

NEW YORK, NY – The 114th Millrose Games are less than two weeks away, scheduled for Saturday, January 29th at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center. Dozens of Olympians and world-class fields have already been announced for this historic event, and several more will join them in the Women’s 3000m. Check out the schedule by clicking here when it becomes available.

Leading this outstanding field will be Alicia Monson and Weini Kelati, fresh off their January 9th duel at the USATF Cross Country Championships where they finished first and second, respectively.

Monson is a 2020 Olympian in the 10,000m and the 2019 Millrose Games champion in the 3000m. While competing for the University of Wisconsin, Monson won five Big Ten titles and was the 2019 NCAA champion in the 5000m. Most recently, she won the USATF cross country title in convincing fashion, earning her first victory since turning professional.

“I’m so thankful to be competing again at Millrose,” Monson said. “Winning the 3000m at my first Millrose Games was a pivotal moment in my running career, and I’ve enjoyed returning and feeling the amazing energy at The Armory. I’m excited to compete and watch some of the loaded fields.”

Kelati finished second behind Monson in San Diego, following an extremely impressive 2021 season where she became the USATF Road 5k champion. The former New Mexico Lobo won two NCAA championships and was a 13-time All-American during her college career. The Eritrean-born Kelati recently earned her U.S. citizenship, making her a major factor on the national scene for years to come.

Monson and Kelati will be challenged by a formidable group that includes four additional NCAA champions. Whittni Orton will be a contender after winning the 2021 NCAA cross country title, and the former BYU Cougar is looking to jumpstart her post-collegiate career. Her teammate Courtney Wayment Smith won the 3000m and anchored the victorious DMR at the 2021 NCAA indoor championships.

Dani Jones was a three-time NCAA champion at the University of Colorado and is one of the fastest collegiate 1500m runners in recent history. Elly Henes, formerly of North Carolina State, recently turned professional after winning the 2021 NCAA outdoor 5000m.

Another major contender will be 5000m Tokyo Olympian Rachel Schneider. In 2021, Schneider also became the fifth-fastest miler in American history. Three additional Olympians will also toe the line: Portuguese mile record holder Marta Pen Freitas, fourth-place finisher in the Tokyo Olympics’ 3000m steeplechase and Africa Games champion Mekides Abebe of Ethiopia, and Canadian 5000m runner Julie-Anne Staehli.

Other athletes set to compete include European indoor champion Amy-Eloise Markovc of Great Britain, Australian Olympic steeplechaser Amy Cashin, and two fifth placers at the most recent Olympic Trials in Allie Buchalski and Helen Schlachtenhaufen.

The Millrose Games is the most storied event in indoor track and field. Stay tuned over the coming weeks as more athletes are announced for the 114th Millrose Games. The Millrose Games is anticipated to be the most thrilling edition of the meet to date, with dozens of Olympians competing on The Armory’s “Fastest Track in the World.”