Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Christian Coleman returns with second-place 300m finish at Jim Green Invitational
Advertisement

Main News

Florida's Jacory Patterson improves NCAA 300m record with 31.99 run at Clemson

College Main News

How to watch the Simmons-Harvey Invitational live?

Main News

How to watch Boling vs Ross over 200m at the Clemson Invitational?

Main News

Watch Aleia Hobbs breaks Fieldhouse 60m record at LSU Purple Tiger Invitational

Main News

Matthew Boling opened the season with an 8.25m long jump attempt at Clemson Invitational
christian-coleman-usa-after-winning
Christian Coleman of USA. Photo: Taka G Wu

Main News

Christian Coleman returns with second-place 300m finish at Jim Green Invitational

World champion Christian Coleman ran 33.20 secs and finished second in a 300m race to open his season as he races for the first time in 18 months.

Published

American sprinter Christian Coleman returned to competitive action on Friday (14) with a second place finish in a men’s 300 meters race at the Jim Green Invitational, hosted by the University of Kentucky inside Nutter Field House in Lexington, KY.

Coleman is eligible again to compete after serving an 18-month ban over missed drug tests, and he clocked 33.20 seconds to finish second to Kentucky’s Kennedy Lightner, who ran 32.75 to secure the win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Christian Coleman vs Trayvon Bromell over 60m at Millrose Games

Coleman, the 2019 World Championships 100m champion is down to contest his first 60m dash in almost two years at the 2022 Millrose Games where he will clash with fellow American Trayvon Bromell on Saturday, January 29th.

The race was slated to be his season opener, but it is understood the 25-year-old wanted to test his race sharpness before running at Millrose.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, sprint hurdler Daniel Roberts also stepped outside his comfort zone to ran 35.44 secs for fifth overall in the men’s 300m.

Abby Steiner of Kentucky dominated the women’s 200m to win with a time of 22.58. Last month she ran a world-leading 35.80 to break the women’s 300m collegiate record.

The Jim Green Invitational continues on Saturday (15) and you can follow all the live results and update by clicking here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Men’s 300m Results

Results
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT
1 Kennedy Lightner Kentucky 32.75
2 Christian Coleman Nike 33.20
3 Jacob Smith Kentucky 34.00
4 Ian Kerr Unattached 34.42
5 Daniel Roberts Nike 35.44
6 Patrick Kimball Kentucky 37.25

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Jacory-Patterson-record-300m Jacory-Patterson-record-300m

Main News

Florida’s Jacory Patterson improves NCAA 300m record with 31.99 run at Clemson

Jacory Patterson set a new NCAA record for the 300m after he ran 31.99 here at the 2022 Clemson Invitational on Saturday (15). Watch...

2 hours ago
2022-Washington-State-Indoor-Cougar-Classic 2022-Washington-State-Indoor-Cougar-Classic

College

Kemba Nelson and Micah Williams hunt titles at Cougar Classic

NCAA 60m champions Kemba Nelson and Micah Williams are targeting a winning start when they feature in the event at the 2022 Cougar Classic.

5 hours ago
Michigan-track-and-field-live Michigan-track-and-field-live

College

How to watch the Simmons-Harvey Invitational live?

Watch live streaming coverage of the Simmons-Harvey Invitational. Results updates and schedule are also available at the University of Michigan.

6 hours ago
Randolph Ross wins the NCAA 400m Championships Randolph Ross wins the NCAA 400m Championships

Main News

How to watch Boling vs Ross over 200m at the Clemson Invitational?

Watch Matthew Boling and Randolph Ross clash in the men's 200m on Saturday's (15) day two of competition at the Clemson Invitational. Don't miss...

6 hours ago