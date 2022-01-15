Christian Coleman returns with second-place 300m finish at Jim Green Invitational

American sprinter Christian Coleman returned to competitive action on Friday (14) with a second place finish in a men’s 300 meters race at the Jim Green Invitational, hosted by the University of Kentucky inside Nutter Field House in Lexington, KY.

Coleman is eligible again to compete after serving an 18-month ban over missed drug tests, and he clocked 33.20 seconds to finish second to Kentucky’s Kennedy Lightner, who ran 32.75 to secure the win.

Coleman, the 2019 World Championships 100m champion is down to contest his first 60m dash in almost two years at the 2022 Millrose Games where he will clash with fellow American Trayvon Bromell on Saturday, January 29th.

The race was slated to be his season opener, but it is understood the 25-year-old wanted to test his race sharpness before running at Millrose.

Meanwhile, sprint hurdler Daniel Roberts also stepped outside his comfort zone to ran 35.44 secs for fifth overall in the men’s 300m.

Abby Steiner of Kentucky dominated the women’s 200m to win with a time of 22.58. Last month she ran a world-leading 35.80 to break the women’s 300m collegiate record.

The Jim Green Invitational continues on Saturday (15) and you can follow all the live results and update by clicking here.

Men’s 300m Results

Results

PLACE ATHLETE RESULT

1 Kennedy Lightner Kentucky 32.75

2 Christian Coleman Nike 33.20

3 Jacob Smith Kentucky 34.00

4 Ian Kerr Unattached 34.42

5 Daniel Roberts Nike 35.44

6 Patrick Kimball Kentucky 37.25